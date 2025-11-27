5G Network Deployment Service Market CAGR to be at 23.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $40.13 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

5G Network Deployment Service Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The 5G Network Deployment Service Market?

The market size for 5G network deployment services has seen an incredible increase over the past few years. The expectation is that it will surge from $13.84 billion in 2024 to $17.16 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%. The significant growth during the historic period is likely due to the rising demand for speedy internet, an increase in the use of smartphones and connected devices, the surge in mobile data usage, an expansion of both urban and rural network coverage, and a growing requirement for low-latency communication.

The market size for 5G network deployment services is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to $40.13 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 23.7%. This forecasted surge is due to several factors. These include the rising demand for private 5G networks, increased adoption of cloud and edge computing, evolving necessity for smart city solutions, development of autonomous vehicle and connected transportation networks, and an heightened emphasis on healthcare and telemedicine connectivity. Other key trends for the forecast period involve advances in multi-access edge computing technology, breakthroughs in massive multiple-input multiple-output technology, evolution in cloud radio access network technology, progress in research and development for small cell and macro cell infrastructure, and continuous enhancements in network slicing and virtualization.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global 5G Network Deployment Service Market?

The surge in the need for high-speed internet and improved connectivity is anticipated to drive the progression of the 5G network deployment service market. High-speed internet equates to broadband connections that offer fast transmission of data, aiding seamless streaming, cloud computing, and instantaneous communication. This increasing need is fueled by consumers desiring steady, rapid, and dependable digital experiences that support streaming, telecommuting, gaming, and smooth cross-device communication. 5G network deployment services facilitate high-speed internet and improved connectivity by creating advanced network infrastructure, ensuring rapid transmission of data, reduced latency, and extensive coverage. To illustrate, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental organization based in France, reported in July 2024 that by the close of 2023, fiber connections represented 42% of total fixed broadband subscriptions, whereas 5G formed 28% of mobile broadband subscriptions, showing the rising adoption of high-speed connectivity technologies. Hence, the escalating requirement for high-speed internet and better connectivity is boosting the growth of the 5G network deployment service market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The 5G Network Deployment Service Market?

Major players in the 5G Network Deployment Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• China Mobile Limited

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• T-Mobile US Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Orange S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The 5G Network Deployment Service Industry?

Leading businesses in the 5G network deployment service market are concentrating on the creation of cutting-edge technologies including Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC). The goal is to facilitate fast, low-latency processing, bolster network efficiency, enable real-time applications and provide secure, high-speed linkages across both enterprise and industrial networks. The Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) is a network structure that situates computing resources and storage at the edge of the network, near the final users or devices rather than solely depending on centralized data hubs. Take, for example, Deutsche Telekom AG, a telecommunications firm from Germany, joined forces with Microsoft Corporation, an American technology company, and introduced a fresh 5G private network solution named “Campus Network Smart” in March 2023. This comprehensive service offers standardized, cloud-controlled private 5G campus networks for small to medium enterprises and existing clients of Microsoft Azure. The service includes planning, deployment and operations and supports a wide array of applications such as AR remote aid, robotics, IoT, and various other modern connected enterprise solutions to foster secure, low-latency, scalable digital transformation across multiple locations.

What Segments Are Covered In The 5G Network Deployment Service Market Report?

The 5G network deployment service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Consulting Services, Deployment Services, Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services

2) By Technology Type: Small Cell Technology, Macro Cell Technology, Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) Technology, Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) Technology

3) By Network Type: Standalone, Non-Standalone

4) By Application: Smart Cities, Automotive And Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT), Entertainment And Media

5) By End-User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Consulting Services: Network Assessment, Technology Planning, Security Planning, Regulatory Compliance, Performance Optimization

2) By Deployment Services: Site Survey, Network Installation, Hardware Configuration, Software Deployment, Testing And Commissioning

3) By Integration Services: System Integration, Cloud Integration, Enterprise Application Integration, Internet Of Things (IoT) Device Integration, Edge Computing Integration

4) By Maintenance And Support Services: Network Monitoring, Fault Management, Preventive Maintenance, Software Updates, Technical Support

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global 5G Network Deployment Service Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for 5G network deployment services. However, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region within the forecast period. The market report includes an analysis of several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

