WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Driving with 33.1% CAGR | Lighting-as-a-Service Market Reach USD 11.8 Billion by 2031.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The lighting-as-a-service market size was valued at $694.68 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.8 billion by 2031, growing at CAGR of 33.1% from 2022 to 2031.Lighting as a service is an all-inclusive subscription-based pricing model geared at making LED lighting an option for any business owner, facility manager, or service manager. LaaS does not require any high up-front payment and breaks these costs out over time, making it a much more affordable option. Moreover, with the rapid pace of technological improvement in LED lighting, people often feel stuck with yesterday’s technology when new advancements hit the market. Lighting as a service also solves the problem of missing out on the latest improvements to LED.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31617 The lighting-as-a-service market is expected to grow due to driving factors such as improving economic benefits and government policies and regulations regarding the adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems. In addition, factors such as the convergence of IoT and lighting systems and the development of smart cities are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. However, lack of awareness of the value of a service-oriented lighting model is expected to hinder the growth of the lighting-as-a-service industry.The lighting as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, installation, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into luminaries and controls, softwares and communication systems, and service. On the basis of installation, the market is segmented into outdoor and indoor. By end user, the market is segmented into commercial, municipal, and industrial. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the lighting-as-a-service market analysis are Eaton, Digital Lumens, Incorporated, Every Watt Matters, Honeywell International Inc., IGOR Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Stouch Lighting. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31617 Region-wise, the LaaS Market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to several factors, such as the adoption of lighting as a service among various end users, such as government and commercial sector in the region. In addition, the presence of a growing number of lighting-as-a-service vendors across the U.S. and Canada is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the lighting-as-a-service market forecast. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the lighting-as-a-service industry during the forecast period, owing to the wide presence of small and medium-scale organizations, which are turning toward lighting as a service solution to efficiently manage their lighting system, particularly in developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea.Based on component, the luminaries and controls segment contributed to the largest share of more than half of the global lighting-as-a-service market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This is because it helps to reduce the cost of lighting systems. However, the service segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 37.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the surge in adoption of professional services for integration and deployment of lighting-as-a-service.Based on installation, the indoor segment held the largest share of more than three-fifths of the global lighting-as-a-service market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period, as it is highly adopted by shopping complexes and halls for effective displays. However, the outdoor segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 35.7% in 2031, as lighting-as-a-service provides complete visibility and efficiency of all lighting systems.Based on end user, the commercial segment was the largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global lighting-as-a-service market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period, as lighting-as-a-service is highly used in development of commercial properties. However, the municipal segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in smart city projects globally.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lighting-as-a-service-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario : Lighting-as-a-Service MarketThe global lighting-as-a-service market witnessed a low growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply chain was one of the first industries to be affected by the pandemic. Travel restrictions and logistics suspensions hampered the import of lighting supplies.Furthermore, the lighting production facilities were closed as the workforce could not resume their duties due to lockdown.The pandemic affected the allied sectors that are associated with the lighting as service market. The global lighting-as-a-service market witnessed a low growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply chain was one of the first industries to be affected by the pandemic. Travel restrictions and logistics suspensions hampered the import of lighting supplies.Furthermore, the lighting production facilities were closed as the workforce could not resume their duties due to lockdown.The pandemic affected the allied sectors that are associated with the lighting as service market. The implementation of work-from-home policies also hindered the market growth. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. 