The 'Netflix of Safaris' Is Here: New AI Tool Matches Travelers with Ethical Operators to Keep Tourism Dollars in Africa

Safari Planner helps you plan ethical safaris using AI

AI-powered SafariPlanner.org launches to match travelers with ethical African operators, cut hidden costs, and keep tourism revenue in local communities.

We built SafariPlanner.org because the old model of planning a safari is broken.” — Bency Goldman

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planning an African safari has traditionally been a complex, opaque, and overwhelming process for first-time travelers. Hidden costs, greenwashing, and a fragmented market often leave visitors unsure if their dream trip is truly making a positive impact. Today, SafariPlanner.org announces its official launch, introducing a first-of-its-kind AI-powered platform designed to dismantle these barriers and champion ethical, transparent tourism.SafariPlanner.org combines advanced AI matching technology with deep local expertise to solve two critical problems: the decision paralysis faced by new safari-goers and the systemic issue of "tourism leakage", where up to 95% of tourism spending can leave the destination country. By connecting travelers directly with vetted, sustainable, and responsible safari operators based in Africa, the platform ensures that tourism dollars remain in local communities and directly fund wildlife conservation."We built SafariPlanner.org because the old model of planning a safari is broken," said Bency Goldman, Founder of SafariPlanner.org. "First-time travelers are often paralyzed by choice and fear of hidden costs, without knowing who to trust, while incredible local operators struggle to be seen. Our AI tools cut through the noise, matching users to their perfect ethical safari experience with the same precision a streaming service matches you to your next favorite show. But our mission goes deeper: we are here to ensure that when you visit Africa, your money stays in Africa, and that it contributes to wildlife communities and conservation efforts."A Smarter Way to PlanThe platform’s flagship tool, with its "Safari Match Score," functions like a recommendation engine for travel. Users input their preferences, from wildlife priorities and budget to sustainability values, and the AI generates a personalized list of destinations and operators that match their specific profile.Key features include:AI-Powered Destination Match: A proprietary algorithm that helps users discover the ideal safari destination based on their unique needs, reducing weeks of research into minutes. The tool then matches the user with a suitable vetted tour operator who specializes in the destination.Transparent Cost Breakdown: Tools that uncover long-hidden aspects of safari pricing, helping families and other travelers plan with financial confidence.Ethical Vetting Standard: A rigorous screening process that ensures every listed operator adheres to strict standards for community upliftment, fair wages, and active conservation efforts.Why This Matters NowAs travel surges in a post-pandemic world, "revenge travel" is giving way to "intentional travel." However, industry data suggests that for every $100 spent by a tourist from a developed country, as little as $5 stays in the developing destination's economy. SafariPlanner.org is built to reverse this statistic."Sustainable tourism shouldn't be hard to find," added Bency Goldman. "It should be the default. We are making it easier for the family planning a safari to choose an operator that builds schools and protects rhinos, rather than the operator that practices unethical wildlife viewing."Travelers can start their ethical safari journey today by visiting www.SafariPlanner.org Fast Facts for Editors:The Problem: Up to 95% of tourism revenue in developing countries leaks overseas (UNWTO). Many travelers don’t know which operator to trust and how to assess a tour for sustainability and impact.The Solution: SafariPlanner.org directs bookings to locally-based, vetted operators and tours that minimize leakage and prioritize sustainability.The Tech: Uses AI to calculate a "Match Score" for destinations and operators, simplifying complex logistics for beginners.The Target: Specifically designed for first and second-time safari goers who feel overwhelmed by traditional planning.The Mission: To democratize access to ethical safari planning and empower local African economies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.