TIUA Launches National Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative Following Newly Archived United Nations Submissions

Strengthened by United Nations archival recognition, TIUA launches a national program to rebuild families and empower returning citizens.

This initiative reflects our commitment to justice, restoration, and opportunity. When families heal and returning citizens thrive, entire communities are transformed.” — Office of Institutional Affairs, TIUA

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA), TIUA School of Business , and Trinity International Chaplaincy InstituteTrinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA), along with the TIUA School of Business and the Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute, announces the national launch of its Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative , a Christ-centered movement dedicated to restoring families, empowering returning citizens, and strengthening communities. This launch follows a major milestone: multiple submissions by TIUA and Trinity Girls Network Corp. were recently archived in the United Nations Digital Library, providing global documentation of the institution’s advocacy for family restoration, women’s empowerment, community healing, and social justice. These archived submissions strengthen TIUA’s position as it aligns with the United Nations’ upcoming sessions including CSW70 and CSocD64, both of which address justice, social development, and inclusive community policies.The Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative is rooted in Isaiah 61:1, emphasizing TIUA’s mission to bind the brokenhearted, proclaim liberty to the captives, and support individuals transitioning from incarceration to renewed purpose. With millions of American families affected by incarceration, TIUA recognizes the need for structured, faith-based solutions that address trauma, family fragmentation, generational cycles of harm, and economic instability. This initiative provides an integrated pathway of healing, education, empowerment, and leadership development.The initiative is implemented through the combined efforts of TIUA’s three institutions. Trinity International University of Ambassadors offers Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degree programs in leadership, ministry, humanitarian studies, Christian counseling, and global impact. These programs build spiritual maturity and academic readiness so participants can rebuild their futures and lead with integrity. The TIUA School of Business strengthens economic resilience by offering entrepreneurship training, workforce readiness, digital marketing, financial literacy, nonprofit leadership, and business development programs—critical components for returning citizens seeking stability and generational transformation. The Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute provides trauma-informed pastoral care, chaplaincy certification, crisis counseling, spiritual mentorship, and prison chaplaincy training. This institute supports both emotional and spiritual recovery for individuals and families.The recent United Nations archival of TIUA’s submissions reinforces the institution’s commitment to global advocacy. These documents highlight issues such as gender-based trauma, family disconnection, barriers to justice, and the need for coordinated, faith-supported community rehabilitation. The archived submissions will inform TIUA’s future contributions to United Nations platforms, including CSW70’s focus on access to justice for women and girls and CSocD64’s theme on advancing social justice through equitable policies. The Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative provides a practical, national framework that aligns with these global objectives.The initiative’s family restoration component includes a Christ-centered curriculum focused on trauma healing, marriage rebuilding, parenting support, communication strengthening, and re-engaging families with faith communities. TIUA also provides emotional and holiday support for children of incarcerated parents through its annual Christmas outreach, strengthening family bonds during difficult seasons.The re-entry empowerment component focuses on leadership development, academic advancement, spiritual growth, emotional recovery, and economic readiness. Returning citizens face barriers including stigma, unemployment, housing challenges, and fractured family connections. TIUA’s structured programs offer an opportunity for transformation supported by faith, accountability, mentorship, and practical training.TIUA invites churches, re-entry programs, social service agencies, ministries, chaplains, nonprofits, transitional housing providers, and community partners to join this national movement. “At TIUA, we do not judge individuals by their past. We honor who they are becoming through Christ,” said the Office of Institutional Affairs. “This initiative bridges gaps, restores dignity, and changes lives to the glory of God.”The goals of the initiative include reducing recidivism, restoring families affected by incarceration, supporting trauma recovery, promoting economic resilience, developing faith-based leaders, and preventing cycles of generational incarceration. TIUA believes that when one life is restored, entire communities and future generations can be transformed.Trinity International University of Ambassadors is a global Christian university dedicated to leadership, ministry, humanitarian service, and Kingdom-centered education. Its affiliate schools—the TIUA School of Business and the Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute—work together to train individuals to lead with purpose, compassion, and integrity while equipping families and communities for long-term transformation.Media ContactOffice of Institutional AffairsTrinity International University of Ambassadors/TIUA School of Business/ Trinity International ChaplaincyDuluth, Georgia & Pensacola, Floridainfo@tiuambassadors.orgwww.tiuaonline.school

