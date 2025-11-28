2Interact Launches Enterprise Budget Planning & Control (EBPC) Module at the PSSF Pan-African Pensions Conference

Marc Van der Ven speaking at the PSSF Pan-African Conference.

2Interact unveils its new EBPC module in Kenya, bringing modern, policy-driven budgeting to social security and pension institutions across Africa.

The launch of Interact EBPC at the Pan-African Pensions Conference in Kenya shows 2Interact's focus on global markets and good governance, whether it's in social security, pension funds or government.” — Marc Van der Ven, vice president, 2Interact

DIANI, KWALE, KENYA, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Interact, Inc., the global provider of enterprise platforms for social security and pension administration, today announced the official launch of its Enterprise Budget Planning & Control (EBPC) module. The launch took place during the PSSF Pan-African Pensions Conference, held November 26–28, 2025, at the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort in Diani, Kenya.

Designed specifically for social security administrations and pension funds, Interact EBPC introduces a transformative approach to financial governance, enabling institutions to move beyond spreadsheet-based budgeting toward integrated, policy-driven institutional control. The module works seamlessly with Interact SSAS (Social Security Administration System) as well as Interact HRMS (Human Resources Management System), enabling funds to forecast, plan, control, and amend contributions, benefits and administrative budgets with full transparency and auditability.

“Across Africa and the world, social security institutions carry a profound mandate, which is to protect their country’s most valuable resource: its people,” said Marc Van der Ven, Vice President of 2Interact, “To do so, institutions should no longer rely on manual, fragmented budgeting tools for obligations that demand absolute precision. With Interact EBPC, we are offering all institutions modern, disciplined financial governance — a way to transform budgeting from a yearly administrative burden into a strategic capability. This is not about automating spreadsheets. It is about strengthening trust, credibility, and long-term sustainability so the focus of the organization can be squarely on its mission.”

The new module embodies global best practices recommended by international organizations for public financial management in social protection schemes. Key features include:

• Multi-axis budget classification (program, scheme, project, org unit, fund, etc)

• Advanced budget preparation tools

• Sophisticated budget revision control options

• Budget amendments and budget versioning

• Interactive workflow-driven online feedback processes involving experts and stakeholders

• Real-time integration with operational data from Interact SSAS and Interact HRMS

• Support for RESTful API integration with third-party applications

• Support for budgeting of any project, including PPP and joint venture projects

• Comprehensive reporting for boards, auditors, regulators, and parliaments

The launch was welcomed by the organizers of the PSSF Pan-African Pensions Conference, who emphasized the regional significance of the solution.

“Pension funds across Africa face growing pressure to demonstrate transparency, discipline, and sustainability,” said Mr. Njoroge Ngumbo, Chairman of the PSSF Conference Secretariat, 2025. “Interact EBPC arrives at exactly the right moment. It gives African institutions the tools to strengthen governance, improve forecasting, and protect contributors and beneficiaries for generations. We are proud that this innovation was unveiled here, at a conference dedicated to the future of Africa’s pension sector.”

The timing is especially urgent as pension funds across the continent navigate demographic shifts, volatile contribution revenues, rising benefit obligations, and demand for stronger public accountability. In addition, there is a growing interest in having pension funds play a more active role in developing local economies by investing in infrastructure projects. Such projects can involve many parties and require very careful budget analysis and ongoing budget control in the interest of all stakeholders. Interact EBPC directly addresses these pressures by enabling funds to align operational activity with financial planning, forecast long-term risk, and demonstrate disciplined stewardship of members’ contributions. "With Interact EBPC and Interact SSAS working together,” Van der Ven added, “funds can move from manual, spreadsheet-based processes to structured, sustainable financial governance. That is public value — and that is what social protection systems deserve."

About 2Interact, Inc.

2Interact, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise software solutions for social security administrations and pension funds, as well as for enterprise and public-sector HR and payroll. Its flagship platforms — Interact SSAS and Interact HRMS — support employers, employees, self-employed and voluntary contributors across Africa, North America, the Middle East, and Asia. With over 20 years of experience, 2Interact specializes in configurable, policy-driven systems for people- and payment-technology that strengthen governance, improve service delivery, and expand institutional capacity.

