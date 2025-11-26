New Blueprint Partners Acquires Fully-Leased Industrial Property in Downers Grove, Illinois

48,533-square-foot flex industrial facility in Downers Grove, part of Chicago’s East-West Corridor, is 100% leased to long-term corporate tenants.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Blueprint Partners , LLC (“ NBP ”), a real estate investment and development firm specializing in industrial and mission-critical assets across the United States, today announced the acquisition of 1441 Branding Avenue, a 48,533-square-foot flex industrial facility located in the Chicago MSA’s East-West Corridor.The property is 100% leased to a diverse mix of corporate tenants—including Advocate Home Health Services, Affiliated Customer Service, BTI Communications Group, and LPMS USA—under long-term triple-net (NNN) lease structures.Strategic Acquisition in a High-Growth CorridorSituated within the West Suburbs submarket of DuPage County, the property benefits from exceptional connectivity to Interstates 88 and 355, O’Hare International Airport, and downtown Chicago. The location serves both distribution and service-oriented tenants within one of the Midwest’s most mature and supply-constrained industrial markets.Recent capital improvements totaling $774,000—including a new roof, HVAC upgrades, parking-lot resurfacing, and exterior restoration—further enhance the property’s long-term stability and reduce near-term capital exposure.“The acquisition of 1441 Branding Avenue aligns perfectly with our focus on stabilized industrial assets that combine secure income with mark-to-market rent growth,” said Ron Schinik, Principal & Co-Founder of New Blueprint Partners. “This asset offers both dependable cash flow today and strong upside potential in a high-barrier-to-entry submarket.”Long-Term Value Creation“Chicago’s East-West Corridor continues to outperform due to robust tenant demand from logistics, healthcare, and advanced-manufacturing sectors,” added Marc Esrig, Principal & Co-Founder of New Blueprint Partners. “This acquisition enhances our growing portfolio of institutional-quality, income-generating assets across the Midwest and other core U.S. markets.”NBP’s acquisition of 1441 Branding Avenue underscores its strategy of combining stable current yield with value-add upside, leveraging the firm’s operational expertise, tax-efficient structuring, and data-driven underwriting approach.About New Blueprint PartnersNew Blueprint Partners (“NBP”) is a privately held, vertically integrated real-estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing mission-critical and industrial assets nationwide. NBP targets properties with strong fundamentals, reliable tenants, and long-term income durability, offering investors a blend of consistent cash flow, downside protection, and growth potential.Recent acquisitions include manufacturing and distribution facilities across Illinois, Wisconsin, and the Pacific Northwest, representing more than 1.5 million square feet of stabilized holdings.Media & Investor ContactsNew Blueprint Partners, LLCRon Schinik — Principal & Co-Founder914-522-5709 rschinik@newblueptrs.comMarc Esrig — Principal & Co-Founder917-916-5651 mesrig@newblueptrs.com

