Golf for Everyone: IGPL Attracts Families, Young Fans and Newcomers Across India with New Heroes in the making.

INDIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indian Golf Premier League ( IGPL ) is rewriting the story of Indian golf. From Chandigarh to Ahmedabad, the league is transforming golf into one of India’s most exciting, youth-driven sporting movements.With packed greens, roaring galleries, and families spending entire weekends at IGPL venues, golf in India now resembles a festival rather than a niche sport. The league’s multi-city tour spanning Chandigarh, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad has become a living showcase of enthusiasm, inclusivity, and rising talentOnce viewed as exclusive, golf is now attracting teenagers, women, young children, and first-time spectators. IGPL’s accessible format and dynamic presentation have opened the doors to audiences who previously had little or no connection to the sport.Coaches across these cities report a spike in enquiries, academies are witnessing increased footfall, and players say they’ve never experienced this level of fan engagement. On social media, Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) content trends almost every week, bringing a new generation of Indian sporting fans into the spotlight.As one IGPL attendee put it, “The league isn’t just hosting tournaments , it’s building India’s next sporting culture.”By making golf trendy, inclusive, and culturally relevant, Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) is expanding the sector’s addressable market. The league’s focus on accessibility has driven participation across genders, age groups, and socio-economic backgrounds. A highly encouraging sign for the future of Indian golf.Sports analysts already believe IGPL could become India’s breakthrough commercial golf property and one of the country’s strongest platforms for developing new talent. A quick look at the recent tournaments shows why.At the heart of this transformation is IGPL’s commitment to breaking traditional barriers. The recent victory of Pranavi Urs , the first woman to win an Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) event, made headlines across the global golfing community. Her triumph is historic not only because she won, but because she did so competing against men, a powerful statement on IGPL’s push for gender inclusivity.Emerging young talent is also taking center stage. Kartik Singh , a 15 year old prodigy, has been competing neck and neck with Olympians, securing 3rd place in Delhi and 2nd place in Pune. His grit, composure, and performance have inspired hundreds of children to consider golf seriously. An IGPL discovery, Golfer Kartik Singh is proving that the future of Indian golf is in capable hands.Another standout performer is Aman Raj from Patna, who has shown that Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL)’s impact extends across regions, age groups, and backgrounds. Aman captured back to back titles in Jaipur and Kolkata, taking home a combined prize purse of INR 50 lakhs, further cementing his position as one of India’s rising stars.Other notable golfers including Pukhraj Singh Gill, Sachin Baisoya, and Vani Kapoor have also delivered exceptional performances, adding to the league’s momentum and credibility.This raises the obvious question,Is the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) the next big revolution in Indian sport?According to Uttam Mundy, CEO of IGPL, “The IGPL is more than just a league; it’s a movement.”Ishan Desouza, Co-Founder of IGPL, adds, “We’re seeing kids and adults pick up golf clubs for the first time. Entire families are coming out to enjoy the matches. It’s truly exciting.”And in the words of Akhil Nayar, Co-Founder of IGPL, “IGPL has given Indian golf the wings it has long needed.”As the league continues its journey across India, one thing is clear: Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) is not just changing how golf is played, it is changing who golf is played by. With rising stars, historic milestones, and a growing, diverse fan base, the Indian Golf Premier League is laying the foundation for a bold new era in Indian sport. If this momentum continues, IGPL may well be remembered as the moment when golf truly became a game for India.

