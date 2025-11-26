Influential Women Profiles Carolyn (Carrie) Wirth: A Trailblazer in Equestrian Marketing and Public Relations

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder and President of EQ Media, Carrie Wirth, Utilizes 20+ Years of Experience to Elevate Equestrian Brands.Wellington, Florida – Carolyn (Carrie) Wirth is a distinguished marketing and public relations professional with a solid background in communications, media relations, event management, advertising, and entertainment. As the Founder and President of EQ Media, a full-service media agency with an equestrian focus, Carrie has been at the forefront of equestrian marketing since establishing the agency in 2016.With an Associate of Arts Degree from Stephens College and a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University, Carrie has cultivated a diverse career spanning over two decades. She began her journey in film and video production, representing an array of high-profile clients in the realm of professional sports and corporate sectors, including Best Buy, Target, The Minnesota Wild, Boeing, Continental Airlines, and The Hartford. In the equestrian arena, her impressive client roster boasts names like Absorbine, BEMER, Gallagher’s Water, EquestrianCoach.com, Blackburn Architects, The Masterson Method, and the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association, among many others, showcasing her ability to bridge the gap between business and the equestrian world.Carrie’s expertise as an award-winning press officer has been instrumental in managing press operations for some of the most prestigious international and national equestrian events. Notable shows such as The Baran Global Hunter Classic, TerraNova Equestrian Center, Wellington Masters, The National Horse Show, The American Gold Cup, Devon Horse Show and Country Fair and World Dressage Masters Palm Beach have benefitted from her strategic media management and effective communication strategies, earning her accolades in the industry.Carrie credits her success to her fearless attitude, a mindset that has propelled her through challenges and milestones alike. “The best career advice I ever received was simple but powerful: ‘listen to your clients,’” Carrie reflects. “Communication is everything in this industry and understanding people’s needs and visions is the foundation of building lasting partnerships.”In her heartfelt advice to young women entering the marketing and public relations field, Carrie encourages them to be fearless and pursue their passions. “Passion and courage go hand in hand. If you stay true to both, success will follow,” she asserts.When discussing the current landscape of her field, Carrie highlights both challenges and opportunities. “The budgets in our niche marketplace are smaller than in the mainstream. We strive to keep our talent paid what they deserve,” she notes. This dedication to fair compensation reflects her commitment to not only her clients but also to the talent that drives the equestrian industry forward.On a personal level, Carrie is passionate about identifying and nurturing talent, viewing it as one of her greatest professional joys. Writing remains a vital creative outlet, enriching her work and allowing her to connect deeply with her clients’ narratives.A lifelong equestrian, Carrie’s passion for horses ignited in her youth while learning to ride in West Point, New York. Over the years, she has dabbled in various equestrian disciplines, including eventing, fox hunting, polo, and reined cow horse, but her heart lies with show hunters. This blend of equestrian expertise and marketing acumen gives Carrie a unique perspective that is invaluable to her clients.As EQ Media continues to grow, Carrie Wirth remains committed to elevating equestrian brands and ensuring that the passion for horses resonates through every campaign.Learn More about Carolyn (Carrie) Wirth:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/carrie-wirth or through EQ Media, https://vimeo.com/eqmediallc Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

