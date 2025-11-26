Maples Workout by Bruno Oro Wins Silver in A' Social Design Awards

Maples Workout by Bruno Oro

Engaging Children's Storybook Recognized for Excellence in Social Design, Fostering Positive Healthcare Experiences

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of social design, has announced Maples Workout by Bruno Oro as a Silver winner in the Social Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the social and design industries, positioning it as a notable achievement that aligns with the award's rigorous standards.Maples Workout's success in the A' Social Design Awards is relevant to the social industry and its stakeholders, as it demonstrates the power of engaging design in addressing the emotional challenges children face during medical appointments. By providing a relatable and informative resource, the storybook has the potential to positively impact children's healthcare experiences, fostering understanding and cooperation during rehabilitation.The award-winning children's storybook stands out for its unique approach to making rehabilitation engaging and approachable for young readers. Through the adventures of Maple, a relatable teddy bear character, the narrative educates children about the rehabilitation process while reducing anxiety and promoting a positive mindset. The vibrant illustrations and child-friendly design enhance the reading experience, ensuring the book resonates with its target audience.This recognition from the A' Social Design Awards serves as a motivation for Bruno Oro to continue exploring innovative ways to enhance children's experiences in healthcare settings. The success of Maples Workout may inspire future projects that prioritize user-centered design and empathy, ultimately contributing to the advancement of social design practices within the industry.About Bruno OroBruno Oro is a Brazilian designer who holds a Bachelor's degree in Product Design and a Post-Graduate degree in Creation and Management of Fashion, specializing in Human Behaviour and Product Trends from Univali University. With a diverse background in product, graphic, and interior design, Oro has developed prize-winning products and been involved in academia as a faculty member, researcher, and jury member for Bachelor's degree final projects. His projects have been published internationally, showcasing his expertise in creating impactful, user-centered design solutions.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes exceptional designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective categories. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to top-tier designs that showcase remarkable technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including inclusive approach, social impact, sustainability consideration, user-centered design, and measurable outcomes in the Social Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Social Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates the remarkable achievements of designers and brands who develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The competition, now in its 17th year, is open to participants from all countries and across all industries.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://socialdesignaward.com

