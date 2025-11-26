Ori by Lincoln Chen Wins Silver in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Ori

Innovative Floor Lamp Inspired by Japanese Origami Recognized for Excellence in Lighting Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Ori by Lincoln Chen as the Silver winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Ori's innovative design within the competitive lighting industry.Ori's unique design aligns with current trends in the lighting industry, which prioritize minimalist aesthetics, eco-friendly materials, and efficient production methods. The lamp's origami-inspired form not only adds visual interest to any space but also demonstrates how simple folds can transform a flat sheet of material into a functional and engaging three-dimensional structure. This innovative approach to lighting design showcases the potential for creative exploration within the industry.Crafted from a single sheet of recyclable aluminum, Ori features a reverse-folded top that seamlessly forms an elegant lampshade. The lamp's compact footprint and 35-inch height make it ideal for providing ample, glare-free light for reading while maintaining easy mobility. By departing from conventional geometric styles, Ori achieves a remarkable balance between aesthetics and functionality, setting it apart from competitors in the market.The recognition bestowed upon Ori by the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as motivation for Lincoln Chen and his team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement is expected to inspire further exploration of origami principles and their application to lighting design, potentially influencing industry standards and practices.Ori was designed by Lincoln Chen, a furniture and lighting designer based in Pasadena, California. Chen's meticulous attention to detail and commitment to blending rational thoughts with contemporary aesthetics are evident throughout his work.Interested parties may learn more about Ori and its designer at:About Lincoln ChenLincoln Chen is a furniture and lighting designer based in Pasadena, California. He graduated from the ArtCenter College of Design's Undergraduate Product Design program in 2020, where he developed strong skills in form development, user experience design, and mechanical engineering. In April 2023, he completed his master's degree in Furniture, Lighting, and Fixture Design at ArtCenter. Lincoln's designs reflect his commitment to blending rational thoughts and contemporary aesthetics seamlessly. His meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout his work, as he carefully handles even the smallest elements.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award criteria encompass various aspects such as innovation, functionality, efficiency, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, user-friendliness, light quality, durability, safety, adaptability, and originality. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement that highlights the designer's exceptional expertise and creativity in the field of lighting design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition is open to entries from all countries and is organized across various industries. The A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds, including visionary lighting designers, inventive design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading lighting manufacturers, and influential brands in the lighting and interior design industries. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://lightingcompetitions.com

