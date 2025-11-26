Get Mentioned First in Ai Search Logo Mention First AI SEO AI SEO Agency Australia

The new AI search engine strategy helping Australian businesses secure first mention on ChatGPT, Siri, Gemini and Perplexity for high intent local queries.

We give businesses an advantage their competitors have not even seen coming, ensuring they show up first when customers ask AI for recommendations.” — Paul Kidis

ADELAIDE, SA, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New system helps businesses get recommended first in ChatGPT, Siri, Gemini, Perplexity and all major AI search platforms

MentionFirst.ai has officially launched its industry defining 11 Point AI Search Rank Engine Strategy, the first system in Australia built to help businesses secure top mentions across AI search engines and conversational assistants.

As customer behaviour shifts from traditional Google searches to AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Siri and Alexa, MentionFirst.ai is giving local businesses the ability to appear first when customers ask for services near them.

“AI search is the new front door for local business discovery,” says Paul, Founder of MentionFirst.ai. “People no longer scroll through ten blue links, they ask their AI and accept the first one or two recommendations. Our system ensures that recommendation is you.”

The 11 Point AI Search Rank Engine Strategy

MentionFirst.ai’s new framework is engineered for the way AI engines read, interpret and select businesses to recommend. Each element has been built for maximum visibility in AI answer engines, GEO systems and generative models.

1. AI Prompt Research, not keyword research

Understanding the exact prompts customers use in AI search models and aligning the brand to match those conversational triggers.

2. AI-ready on-page optimisation

Restructuring pages so AI crawlers can parse intent, entities and expertise clearly.

3. GEO, Generative Engine Optimisation

Positioning brands so AI engines select them as the preferred option in their category.

4. Geographical Engine Optimisation

Boosting local visibility for “near me” and suburb based AI recommendations.

5. AI-optimised FAQs

Creating LLM friendly FAQs that AI engines can quote directly in generated answers.

6. Full-stack schema markup

Advanced schema including LocalBusiness, Services, Reviews, FAQ, How-To and entity level mapping.

7. High impact content engine

Producing content clusters built for human readability and AI ingestion.

8. AI crawler accessibility fixes

Ensuring your website can be properly read by AI systems through cleaner structure, rendering fixes and correct tagging.

9. robots.txt and llm.txt configuration

Giving AI crawlers clear, compliant access to the right data.

10. Google My Business, Apple, Bing and directory optimisation

Creating a consistent, trusted data network so AI engines verify your credibility.

11. Digital PR and authority citations

Building the authority signals AI relies on when choosing which business to recommend.

Why This Matters for Australian Businesses

AI search is replacing traditional SEO outcomes rapidly. Customers now ask:

“Who is the best plumber near me?”

“Which chiropractor is open now?”

“Who is the best roofing company in Adelaide?”

AI engines then choose one or two providers. Businesses that do not optimise for AI search simply do not get mentioned.

MentionFirst.ai is now the first provider in Australia offering a fully integrated system that ensures businesses are positioned as the number one answer.

Launch Offer

To mark the release of the 11 Point AI Search Rank Engine Strategy, MentionFirst.ai is offering a limited number of free AI Search Visibility Sessions. Local businesses can see how often they appear in AI search results, what prompts they currently rank for and what gaps need to be fixed.

Businesses can register at: https://mentionfirst.ai

Customers are no longer searching on Google alone, they are turning to AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini & Perplexity to decide which local business to choose.

Legal Disclaimer:

