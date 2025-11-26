Jason Fisch Honored with ‘5 Under 50’ Award by Orange County Chamber of Commerce

Jason Fisch, Founder of Fisch Solutions

Jason Fisch, CEO of Fisch Solutions, is honored as one of Orange County's “5 Under 50” for leadership, innovation, and impact on the Hudson Valley business.

It is a honor to receive this recognition which locally highlights all the great work we do at Fisch and the growth we have achieved. ” — Jason Fisch, Founder

NEW WINDSOR, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Orange County Chamber of Commerce has named Jason Fisch, founder and CEO of Fisch Solutions, as one of its 2025 “5 Under 50” award recipients — an honor recognizing five standout business leaders under the age of 50 who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and community impact in the Hudson Valley region.Fisch, a lifelong Hudson Valley resident and firefighter, launched Fisch Solutions in 2006 as a small tech consultancy. Over the years, it has grown into one of the region’s most respected managed service providers (MSPs), serving clients across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. His firm offers cybersecurity, cloud solutions, 24/7 IT support, and infrastructure services to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities.“This award is really about our team, our clients, and our community,” said Fisch. “Being recognized by the Chamber is a reminder that we’re not just fixing tech issues — we’re helping build a safer, more connected business environment in Orange County and beyond.”The “5 Under 50” award, now in its second year, honors professionals who have made significant contributions to the region through entrepreneurship, innovation, and community service. According to Heather Bell, President of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, this year’s honorees reflect the energy and vision driving the county’s future.In addition to running Fisch Solutions, Jason continues to serve as a firefighter, balancing leadership in both business and emergency response. His dual roles highlight a broader mission of service — whether securing a client’s data or responding to a crisis call.Under his leadership, Fisch Solutions has become the largest MSP provider in the Hudson Valley and has been featured in INC Magazine’s INC5000 twice as well as being named a Top 500 MSP by CRN Magazine. Fisch currently employs a 100% local team of over 20 people and is known for its diverse staff that maintain an industry best of 98% CSAT.Jason Fisch and the other 5 Under 50 honorees were recognized at a formal dinner event hosted by the Chamber on Thursday, November 6th, 2025 at the Silk Factory located in Newburgh. The event celebrates innovation, resilience, and leadership — values that Fisch has championed throughout his career.

Jason Fisch receiving award

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.