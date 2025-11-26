Contentpen - The only AI blogging platform that enables users to generate SEO and GEO optimized blogs. Contentpen offering up to 50% off on all plans.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contentpen.ai is an AI blog writer that supports the creation and management of long-form content through automated research, topic identification, SEO-oriented drafting, and one-click publishing through major content management systems. The platform is offering a limited Black Friday promotion : 20% off all monthly plans and 50% off annual plans from November 20–30, 2025, with no coupon required. The discount is applied automatically at checkout, giving teams an accessible opportunity to adopt a fully automated, AI-driven blogging system.Contentpen.ai integrates scheduling tools, content calendars, and optimization features to enable organizations to manage ongoing editorial activity within a unified system. It is used by content marketers, agencies, and early-stage companies seeking structured workflows for consistent blogging output.The system includes AI-generated content drafting, integrated keyword and readability analysis, customizable brand voice settings, project-based collaboration tools, and a template library for common content formats. Its automation capabilities support planning and scheduling tasks, and CMS integrations such as WordPress, Webflow, and Ghost allow articles to be published directly from the platform. In addition to these operational features, the system incorporates SEO-oriented tools and emerging Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) practices to align content with search engine and AI-driven discovery models. These functions are designed to help teams maintain consistent editorial structure, improve workflow visibility, and support performance-driven content planning.The Black Friday offer applies to all monthly and annual plans and is available at: https://contentpen.ai/black-friday

