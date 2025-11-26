MyFloridaBusiness Introduces AI-Powered Accreditation to Replace the Better Business Bureau in Florida

MyFloridaBusiness Launches Modern Accreditation to Replace Century-Old BBB System

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyFloridaBusiness today announced a statewide modernization effort to replace the Better Business Bureau’s century-old model with a transparent, fair, and affordable accreditation system built for today’s service economy. The initiative is backed by a national coalition of entrepreneurs, technologists, and corporate leaders who view Florida as the launchpad for a long-overdue overhaul of how business trust is built, maintained, and verified.For decades, small businesses have expressed frustration with BBB’s pay-to-play reputation, high fees, and outdated complaint-driven structure. Companies reported feeling penalized rather than supported, while many were denied favorable treatment unless they paid membership costs.“Businesses have been asking for this for years,” said a representative for the national advisory group behind the transition. “The BBB model was built in 1912. It does not reflect modern service, modern customers, or modern technology. Florida is leading the upgrade.”A System Built on Fairness, Not FeesMyFloridaBusiness introduces a transparent, AI-powered accreditation model that evaluates providers based on proven performance—not payments, memberships, or complaint volume. Instead of subjective or outdated review methods, the new accreditation process verifies:• Completed work quality• Real homeowner satisfaction• Responsiveness and communication• On-time service delivery• Community feedback from HOAs and neighborhoodsBusinesses cannot buy their way in, influence their standing, or negotiate special treatment. Accreditation is maintained by doing great work—consistently and transparently.A Price Businesses Have Always WantedInstead of charging hundreds or thousands of dollars per year, MyFloridaBusiness accreditation costs:• $10 per month• No long-term commitments• No upsells or premium tiers• No add-on fees for visibility or rankingThis shift dramatically reduces costs for small businesses while offering far more opportunities than the traditional complaint-based model ever provided.Exclusive Provider Program Spurs New JobsA cornerstone of the new system is the Exclusive HOA Provider Program , where accredited businesses can secure long-term, guaranteed work from entire homeowner communities. This model is expected to create thousands of new economic opportunities statewide—not only for service providers, but also for a growing network of Community Managers who support residents and businesses at the local level.“This shift isn’t just about replacing an old system,” the advisory board added. “It’s about rebuilding trust, creating jobs, stabilizing income for small businesses, and strengthening Florida communities.”Why the Change Is Needed NowFlorida’s rapid growth has increased demand for reliable service providers. At the same time, rising reports of misleading ratings, BBB-related scams, and outdated evaluation practices have pushed businesses to seek a modern, fair alternative.MyFloridaBusiness enters at a critical moment, offering a structure built for today’s needs:• Consumers want transparency• Businesses want affordability and fairness• HOAs want vetted, reliable providers• Counties want consistent community standardsWith this launch, Florida becomes the first state to deploy an accreditation overhaul of this scale, positioning itself as a national leader in modern business accountability.National Entrepreneurs Lead the EffortThis initiative is backed by entrepreneurs and innovators from technology, finance, retail, real estate, and community development. Their shared mission: replace outdated rating models with a system that promotes fairness, opportunity, and measurable service excellence.“These leaders didn’t just want a better accreditation—they wanted a better future for small businesses,” the board noted.Call to ActionFlorida businesses can now secure their accreditation at MyFloridaBusiness.org to lock in prelaunch pricing.Statewide enrollment opens January 1.Media ContactMyFloridaBusiness Communications Officeinfo@MyFloridaBusiness.org888-774-44977901 4th St N, STE 300St. Petersburg, FL 33702

