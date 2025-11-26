Packaging Material Shortages & Price Fluctuations: What Importers in USA, Canada & Europe Should Expect in 2025

Navigating the Future: What Importers in the USA, Canada, and Europe Should Anticipate for Packaging Material Shortages and Price Swings in 2025

FO SHAN SHI, GUANG DONG SHENG, CHINA, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more jobs shift to and return from other countries, experts in the packaging industry are telling US, Canadian, and European importers to continue expecting shortages and increased volatility in pricing until 2025. As a result of demand, price instability in key raw materials, increased freight rates, and continuing development of eco-friendly environmental regulations, the global packaging materials industry (including but not limited to corrugated boxes, flexible film, and environmentally sustainable solutions) is facing substantial and long-term challenges due to these drivers.

Rising Demand Meets Limited Supply

General global packaging material demand remains robust globally due to continued and intensive growth of e-commerce, the manufacturing of consumer products, and a growing commitment to sustainability from global manufacturers. On the supply side, as supply varies greatly for each product's major raw materials (paper pulp, resin, metal, and biodegradable polymers), the slowdown in production in Asia and the escalation of geopolitical tensions have exacerbated the problem and caused an overall increase in lead times and unpredictable pricing of imports.

As a result of the continued and ongoing general increase in price, prices of both conventional and eco-friendly packaging materials will continue to rise. Importers in Canada, Europe, and the USA should prepare for price increases averaging between 8% and 15%. According to industry experts, those companies that have the largest dependency on imported packaging materials will need to adapt their procurement strategies and look to establish new supplier relationships.

Sustainability Regulations Will Influence Costs

The new environmental regulations set to enter into force in North America and Europe will have a large impact on packaging companies in these markets as the regulations introduce more stringent requirements for recyclability, compostability and reducing a products carbon footprint (which are currently all three very loose definitions) – this will lead to an ongoing shift to eco-friendly & sustainable solutions, which means that many packaging companies will be making investments into the development of greener options over the next few years, leading to a potentially higher short-term cost; however, by doing so, packaging suppliers will ultimately experience lower long-term lifecycle costs and the delivery of increased value.

As a result of the upcoming environmental regulations, importers should expect their costs to increase due to additional compliance costs associated with single-use plastics (i.e., bags, containers, cutlery etc) and non-recyclable packaging; therefore, importers who anticipate this trend and are willing to proactively implement (i.e., adopting sustainable solutions) some form of change sooner than later will be rewarded with lower regulatory costs and an enhanced perception of their brand in the marketplace.

Recommendations for Importers to Navigate Challenges in 2025

Industry experts suggest the following strategies to help importers mitigate risk, thereby ensuring continuity of supply:

Diversify supplier networks by also tapping into high-growth markets that have dependable production capabilities.

Enhance order forecasting to anticipate shipping backlogs during peak seasons or leading up to peak seasons.

Implement scalable & sustainable solutions that comply with the new regulatory requirements, as well as saving on total lifecycle costs.

Build long-term partnerships with reputable manufacturers that maintain consistent product quality and the ability to provide buyers with flexible pricing options.

By taking proactive measures, importers not only increase resilience but also reduce the risk of disruption in 2025, which will be significantly impacted by unpredictable changes in supply and price.

Packaging Designed to Fit Your Future Packaging Needs

As the Global Market Changes, companies are looking for reliable packaging options available in the marketplace and customizable. Yiruixing Packaging is leading the pack with its dependable source and new/innovative eco-friendly packaging materials.

