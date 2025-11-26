Light Light Inc. Advises Commercial Contractors to Secure 2025 Pricing Before Q1 Industry Hikes

Light Light Inc urges contractors to use 2025 budgets now to secure current pricing on commercial lighting before 2026 cost hikes

By purchasing fixtures now, contractors maximize 2025 tax deductions and protect project margins against 2026 price hikes.” — Media Relations, Light Light Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2025 fiscal year draws to a close, Light Light Inc ., a premier supplier of commercial and residential lighting solutions, is advising construction contractors, interior designers, and facility managers to strategically utilize remaining annual budgets. With global manufacturing trends indicating a potential rise in hardware costs in Q1 2026, the company emphasizes the financial benefits of procuring lighting fixtures before the new year.The "Use It or Lose It" budget phenomenon is a critical period for the construction and renovation sectors. Unused allocated funds often result in tax liabilities or reduced budgets for the following year. Light Light Inc. has positioned its inventory to support bulk orders for commercial projects, ensuring that professionals can secure high-quality lighting - from modern chandeliers to efficient LED picture lights - at current 2025 distinct trade pricing."We are seeing early indicators from raw material suppliers that costs may fluctuate as we enter 2026," said a spokesperson for Light Light Inc. "By purchasing or pre-ordering fixtures now, contractors not only maximize their 2025 tax deductions but also protect their project margins for the coming months. It is a strategic move to turn remaining operational budget into tangible assets that will be used in upcoming renovations."Light Light Inc. specializes in providing high-CRI (Color Rendering Index) lighting solutions tailored for renovation contractors and commercial projects. The company offers a dedicated Trade Program that includes net terms and fast dispatch for industry professionals.Key product categories currently available for immediate end-of-year procurement include:- Commercial Sconces and Wall Lights for hospitality projects.- Architectural Picture Lights for galleries and high-end residential upgrades.- Large-scale Ceiling Fixtures for lobby and office renovations.Contractors and designers interested in securing stock at current rates are encouraged to visit https://lightslightspro.com/ to review the catalog or request a trade quote.About Light Light Inc.: Light Light Inc. is a Las Vegas-based lighting supplier dedicated to serving the needs of renovation contractors and commercial developers. Focusing on engineered light built to last, the company provides a wide range of UL/ETL listed fixtures designed for warm, even illumination and everyday reliability.

