SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a record-breaking display at the China High-Tech Fair (CHTF), Anno Robot , a China Top innovator in commercial automation, has redefined the retail landscape. Deploying its "AI Drink Team" across five exhibition halls, the Shenzhen-based China Factory sold over 10,000 cups of AI-prepared beverages in days, sparking a frenzy among investors and industry professionals.This commanding performance, featuring 30-minute queues and coverage from CCTV, sends a clear signal to the global market: Anno Robot is the definitive source for China Best solutions in the booming unmanned retail sector.Engineering the "Perfect Cup": Where Expertise Meets InnovationThe massive sales volume at CHTF was a stress test passed with flying colors, proving the deep engineering expertise embedded in Anno Robot's DNA. Unlike generic vending machines, the AI coffee machine units featured 6-axis robotic arms capable of sub-millimeter precision—a direct result of the company reinvesting 30% of its annual revenue into Research & Development.The exhibition highlight, the Closed AI Latte Art/Printing Coffee Kiosk, showcased this technical dominance. Supported by 27 core utility model patents, the robot uses machine learning to build real-time 3D models of a cup's surface. In just 90 seconds, it replicates the complex wrist movements of a master barista."It is rare to see this level of fluid motion and stability," noted a European distributor watching the robot print the Shenzhen Daily front page onto a latte foam—a feat reporters dubbed 'drinkable news.' "This proves that a China Manufacture can lead the world in combining industrial robotics with consumer retail."A Proven Track Record: From Shenzhen to 60+ CountriesTrust in the robotics sector is built on reliability. Established in 2017 as a National High-tech Enterprise, Anno Robot brought years of field data to the exhibition. With successful deployments in over 60 countries—ranging from luxury malls in Southeast Asia to educational institutions in Europe—the company demonstrated that its technology is a market-tested solution, not a prototype.Despite the heavy operational load of serving thousands of customers continuously at CHTF, the AI coffee Robot units maintained a 98% consistency rate. This industrial-grade stability, backed by ISO, CE, and FCC certifications, assures global partners that Anno's equipment meets rigorous international safety and quality standards.The "One Device = One Boutique" Business ModelFor B2B buyers, the allure of Anno Robot lies in its undeniable business logic. The company addresses the core "pain points" of traditional retail—labor shortages and limited hours—with a "One Device = One Boutique Store" philosophy.24/7 Profitability: Robots operate continuously without fatigue, capturing revenue during off-peak hours that traditional stores miss.Hygiene and Safety: Fully enclosed, dust-proof designs with automatic cleaning systems address modern hygiene standards.Operational Transparency: A proprietary IoT cloud system allows operators to monitor sales and inventory in real-time. This enables a single manager to oversee a fleet of machines remotely, drastically reducing overhead."We saw immense interest from shopping mall operators," said an Anno representative. "They aren't just buying an AI coffee machine; they are investing in a low-risk revenue stream backed by our lifetime system maintenance."Defining the "China Best" StandardThe narrative at CHTF was clear: Anno Robot is setting the benchmark for what the world expects from a China Top robotics firm. By combining an expansive portfolio—including the popular AI Sundae Kiosk and Mini Bartender Robot—with rapid 90-minute training programs for client staff, Anno removes the technical barriers to entry.As the exhibition concluded, the scene at the Anno Robot booth—crowded with media and serious buyers—served as a powerful endorsement. For those seeking a China Manufacture partner capable of delivering patent-backed, commercially viable robotics, Anno Robot has proven it is ready to serve the world.About Anno RobotAnno Robot (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a premier China Factory and National High-tech Enterprise specializing in AI-driven commercial service robots. With over 70 national patents and a global footprint, Anno Robot provides Top tier automated retail solutions, including the renowned AI coffee Robot, to markets worldwide.For more information on our "AI Drink Team" solutions, please visit our website: www.annorobots.com

