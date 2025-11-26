Southern California Medical Center Celebrates Grand Opening of Urgent Care at El Monte Clinic

Southern California Medical Center CEO Dr. Ara Baghdasarian with Congressman Gilbert R. Cisneros Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Southern California Medical Center’s new Urgent Care in El Monte, joined by community leaders, local officials, and SCMC staff. SCMC leadership and staff join community partners in celebrating the grand opening of the new Urgent Care at the El Monte clinic.

A milestone moment in expanding services for underserved communities

Healthcare is not a privilege, but a right. This new Urgent Care is our commitment that every person who comes through our doors will receive timely, respectful, and high-quality care.” — Dr. Ara Baghdasarian

EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California Medical Center (SCMC) proudly hosted the grand opening of its new Urgent Care at their El Monte clinic, marking a significant milestone in expanding access to quality healthcare for the community. The event was attended by Congressman Gilbert R. Cisneros, El Monte city officials, community partners, and members of the SCMC leadership and staff. Coverage of the celebration aired on Univision, highlighting the clinic’s commitment to serving the diverse needs of Los Angeles residents.

During the celebration, SCMC CEO Dr. Ara Baghdasarian emphasized the importance of ensuring that urgent, same-day care is available to the community. “Healthcare is not a privilege, but a right,” Dr. Baghdasarian shared in his remarks. “This new Urgent Care is more than a building — it’s our commitment that every person who comes through our doors will receive timely, respectful, and high-quality care.”

The ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting and special recognitions from the City of El Monte, the California State Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives, acknowledging SCMC’s commitment to expanding high-quality healthcare services and improving access for underserved communities.

The new El Monte Urgent Care expands SCMC’s mission by offering immediate care for non-emergency medical needs, reducing wait times, and providing timely support for families who traditionally face barriers navigating the healthcare system.

Comprehensive Services Offered by SCMC

In addition to its new Urgent Care, SCMC provides a full spectrum of integrated health services across all its clinics, including:

• Primary Care

• Pediatrics

• Women’s Health

• Dental Care

• Behavioral Health & Counseling

• Laboratory Services

• Vaccinations & Immunizations

• Chronic Disease Management

• Health Education & Prevention Programs

• Mobile Health Services

• Virtual Care / Telehealth

Visit www.scmedcenter.org for more information on all available services.

About Southern California Medical Center

Southern California Medical Center (SCMC) is a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center dedicated to delivering comprehensive, culturally sensitive care for all individuals—insured, uninsured, or underinsured. Serving diverse communities across Southern California, SCMC is committed to accessible, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sara Sharafi, MS

Community Development Manager

ssharifi@scmedcenter.org

www.scmedcenter.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.