Military Connect® Calls on Corporate Leaders to Support Wreaths Across America and Honor America’s Fallen Heroes

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Connect®, the trusted platform serving more than 30 million members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and military families, is calling on corporate partners across the United States to join in supporting Wreaths Across America (WAA)—a national nonprofit with a mission to Remember our fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Each December, Wreaths Across America mobilizes millions of volunteers to lay wreaths at more than 4,000 participating locations across the nation and overseas, ensuring that the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans are never forgotten.

As WAA prepares for National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 13, 2025, Military Connect® is activating its national network of brands, organizations, and leaders to help expand wreath sponsorships, employee engagement, and corporate social impact programs.

A National Call to Corporate America

“At Military Connect, we believe that Every Day is Veterans Day,” said Kevin T.K. Sullivan, LTC, U.S. Army (Ret.), Founder & CEO of Military Connect Inc. “Wreaths Across America represents the very best of America—honor, remembrance, and community. We’re calling on corporate partners nationwide to stand with us and ensure that every veteran’s legacy is remembered.”

Military Connect® invites corporate partners to support WAA through:

-Wreath sponsorships – Each $17 donation places a wreath on a veteran’s grave

- Employee giving & matching programs

- Volunteer mobilization across 4,000+ WAA locations

- Cause-marketing or co-branded holiday campaigns

- Customer donation initiatives in-store or online

- Expanded awareness efforts promoting WAA’s mission across corporate channels

Why Corporate Support Matters

Wreaths Across America emphasizes that the mission is “powerful in its simplicity: Remember, Honor, Teach.” When companies step forward—whether through sponsorships, matching gifts, or volunteer programs—they help ensure that no hero is forgotten. This impact is felt in communities across America, strengthening bonds between businesses, families, and the military community.

How Corporate Partners Can Join

Corporate leaders wishing to support Wreaths Across America through Military Connect® can contact:

sullivan@militaryconnect.com or make a direct impact by sponsoring wreaths at: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

Military Connect® will work with each organization to build a customized plan for sponsorships, employee engagement, volunteer participation, or co-branded giving initiatives aligned with company values and holiday impact goals.

About Military Connect®

Military Connect® is the trusted platform built for all members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all veterans, and all military family members. Through a verified ecosystem of benefits, resources, and brand partnerships, Military Connect unites 30M+ loyal and resilient consumers with companies committed to honoring their service. The Military Connect Family of Brands includes MilitaryDeals.com, Military Tee Times, MilitaryTravelers.com, MilitaryRx.com, MilitaryAutos.com, MilitaryCoverage.com, MilitaryPerks™, VetBucks™, and more.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to Remembering the fallen, Honoring those who serve, and Teaching the next generation the value of freedom. Each December, volunteers lay wreaths at the graves of U.S. service members at more than 4,000 locations worldwide. Learn more at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

