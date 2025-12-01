Book a CFO Launches Industry’s First ‘Fundraising-as-a-Service’ Product, Investor-Ready Financial Models in 30 Days

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Book a CFO, a provider of fractional financial leadership for high-growth startups, today announced the launch of its flagship product: Fundraising-as-a-Service (FaaS). Designed to solve the most common bottleneck in venture capital raises, this new offering guarantees that early-stage founders will have a fully defensible, investor-grade financial model and data room assets in under 30 days—aiming to reduce the time between "pitch" and "term sheet."For years, startups have relied on expensive hourly consultants or generic templates to prepare for fundraising, often resulting in broken formulas, unrealistic projections, and failed due diligence. Book a CFO is changing this model by productizing the CFO experience. With "Fundraising-as-a-Service," the company shifts from hourly billing to a deliverables-based guarantee, ensuring founders are ready to face institutional investors with confidence in record time."Founders are visionaries, but they often speak in a different language than investors," says CEO/Co-Founder Ina Masten, of Book a CFO. "We saw too many great companies fail to raise capital simply because their financial story didn't match their pitch deck. We built ‘Fundraising-as-a-Service’ to fix that. We don’t just give you a spreadsheet; we give you a financial narrative that investors trust, and we do it in less than a month so you can get back to building your business."The Fundraising-as-a-Service package is a comprehensive sprint that includes:Custom Financial Modeling: A bottoms-up, driver-based model tailored to SaaS, E-commerce, or Marketplace business metrics.Unit Economics Analysis: Deep-dive verification of CAC, LTV, Burn Rate, and Runway to ensure they stand up to VC scrutiny.The "30-Day Guarantee": A commitment to delivering final, diligence-ready assets within four weeks of kickoff.Investor Q&A Prep: Coaching sessions to help founders defend their numbers during partner meetings.As venture capital deployment tightens and investors demand more rigorous financial discipline earlier in the lifecycle, Book a CFO’s new service bridges the gap between pre-seed chaos and Series A maturity. By offering institutional-grade financial leadership at a fraction of the cost of a full-time hire, Book a CFO is democratizing access to top-tier financial strategy.About Book a CFO:Book a CFO is a premier financial services platform connecting startups and SMBs with world-class fractional CFOs. Specializing in financial modeling, cash flow management, and fundraising strategy, Book a CFO empowers founders to make data-driven decisions and secure capital without the overhead of a full-time finance executive.

