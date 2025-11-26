Fire Department Coffee Partners with Rockford Fire Department This December

Throughout December, proceeds from purchases made through the Fire Department Coffee Club and Fire Department Shirt Club will help fund programs that directly support the men and women of Rockford Fire. For every Fire Department Coffee Club subscription purchased, $2 will be donated, and for every Fire Department Shirt Club purchase, $5 will be donated to programs that help strengthen mental and physical wellness for Rockford firefighters. The monthlong campaign highlights and supports critical firefighter wellness, safety, and peer support programs, efforts deeply connected to Fire Department Coffee’s roots and mission.

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fire Department Coffee is proud to launch a special December initiative supporting Rockford Fire Department, the community where the company was born and the department where Fire Department Coffee founder and CEO Luke Schneider served as a firefighter. The monthlong campaign highlights and supports critical firefighter wellness, safety and peer support programs, efforts deeply connected to Fire Department Coffee’s roots and mission.Throughout December, proceeds from purchases made through the Fire Department Coffee Club and Fire Department Shirt Club will help fund programs that directly support the men and women of Rockford Fire. These initiatives include mental health and wellness resources, peer support efforts, safety training and assistance for firefighters and families facing unexpected hardships.For every Fire Department Coffee Club subscription purchased, $2 will be donated, and for every Fire Department Shirt Club purchase, $5 will be donated to programs that help strengthen mental and physical wellness for Rockford firefighters. A key focus includes supporting peer support services, an essential internal resource led in part by Randy James, Fire Department Coffee’s Director of Brand Relations and an active Rockford firefighter.“This community shaped me as a firefighter and as a leader,” said Luke Schneider, founder and CEO of Fire Department Coffee. “Rockford Fire is where I learned the values of service, teamwork and resilience. Supporting these wellness and peer support programs is deeply personal for us, because they empower firefighters to take care of themselves and each other long after the call is over.”Randy James, Firefighter/Paramedic at City of Rockford Illinois, added his support for the initiative, noting how local programs strengthen the broader fire service community. “Fire Department Coffee’s ongoing commitment to firefighter wellness is remarkable. Whether at the state level or right here in Rockford, their dedication helps ensure that firefighters and their families have access to critical safety, mental health and peer support resources. It’s the kind of leadership that lifts the entire profession.”Fire Department Coffee, a veteran-owned and firefighter-run company based in Rockford, proudly roasts premium coffee in the U.S.A. and offers blends in ground, whole bean and coffee pod formats. Customers can participate in the December campaign at FireDeptCoffee.com beginning December 1, 2025.About Fire Department CoffeeFounded in 2016 by firefighter/paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee is a veteran- and firefighter-founded business dedicated to crafting great-tasting coffee with a mission to support firefighters and first responders. Fire Department Coffee roasts all its coffee in the U.S.A. with a dedicated team of experts.In 2018, the company established the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization supporting sick or injured firefighters and first responders facing mental, physical, or serious health challenges.About Rockford Fire DepartmentRockford Fire Department serves the Rockford, IL community with a commitment to safety, preparedness, and professionalism. In addition to emergency response, Rockford Fire supports members through internal safety programs, ongoing training, wellness initiatives, and peer support efforts that promote long-term mental and physical health for its firefighters and their families.

