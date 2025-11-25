Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Expands High-Level Business Consulting Presence in Beverly Hills Through ARH Consulting LLC

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., lawyer, entrepreneur, and CEO of ARH Consulting LLC, announced today the expansion of his business consulting practice in Beverly Hills, bringing elite, lawyer-led advisory services to Southern California entrepreneurs, executives, family offices, and real estate investors seeking sophisticated operational and strategic guidance.Hernandez—known for his hybrid background in law, real estate, capital advisory , international business, and AI-driven operations—has positioned ARH Consulting LLC as one of the few high-performance business consulting firms in Beverly Hills led by an experienced attorney and real estate broker.“As Beverly Hills continues to attract global investors, founders, and high-net-worth individuals, there’s a growing demand for a consultant who understands legal risk, investment strategy, real estate, and operational growth at the same time,” said Hernandez. “Our clients need more than generic advice—they need a strategic partner who can combine legal intelligence with business execution.”A Multi-Disciplinary Consulting Platform for Beverly Hills BusinessesARH Consulting LLC offers a comprehensive suite of advisory services, including:• Business operations consulting (systems, processes, workflows)• Strategic planning & expansion advisory• Real estate investment strategy for entrepreneurs and executives• AI integration and automation for businesses• Cross-border expansion for international clients entering Southern California• Fractional COO / General Counsel–style guidance• Regulatory and compliance oversight for California-based companies• Business restructuring, dispute strategy, and risk mitigationHernandez serves clients across luxury services, real estate, hospitality, boutique firms, startups, and professional practices throughout Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles.A Lawyer-Led Consulting Model Unique to Beverly HillsWith more than 20 years of national experience across litigation, business strategy, real estate brokerage, and international investor advisory, Hernandez provides a consulting approach grounded in legal insight—a differentiator in the Beverly Hills market.“Most consultants focus on only one area,” Hernandez added. “Our model integrates law, real estate, operations, capital strategy, and technology. It’s a 360-degree advisory platform for serious business owners and investors.”Growing Demand in Beverly Hills and Southern CaliforniaBeverly Hills’ evolving business landscape—shaped by luxury retail, entertainment, high-value real estate, global wealth migration, and a booming entrepreneurial community—has generated increased demand for advisory firms capable of handling complex, multi-layered business challenges.ARH Consulting LLC’s expansion includes:• Strengthening its footprint in Beverly Hills• Enhancing services for high-net-worth individuals and investors• Supporting international clients establishing California operations• Integrating AI and automation solutions for local businesses• Building strategic partnerships within the Los Angeles marketABOUT ALEJANDRO R. HERNANDEZ, ESQ.Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. is a Beverly Hills–based business consultant, lawyer, real estate broker, and entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience advising executives, business owners, real estate investors, and international clients. He leads ARH Consulting LLC, ARH Real Estate Group LLC (California), ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC (Manhattan), ARH Technology Services Group LLC, and ARH Immigration Law Services LLC.Hernandez is licensed to practice law in New York (not in CA) and is a licensed real estate broker in California and New York. His work spans multi-state consulting, real estate strategy, global investor advisory, and operations optimization.ABOUT ARH CONSULTING LLCARH Consulting LLC is a Beverly Hills–based strategic advisory firm providing business consulting, operations optimization, international expansion strategy, real estate investment consulting, and private-client advisory services. The firm serves entrepreneurs, family offices, professional practices, and high-net-worth individuals across California, New York, and Texas.MEDIA CONTACTARH Consulting LLCBeverly Hills, CaliforniaWebsite: www.arhconsults.com Phone: 646-290-7380Email: info@arhconsults.com

