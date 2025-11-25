Inside InStyle's Las Vegas Grand Prix Party with Caylee Cowan

Caylee Cowan at People x Instyle event

Caylee Cowan Stuns in Emerald Floral Sheer Gown at People x InStyle Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's lights out and away we go! Last night, InStyle and PEOPLE said viva Las Vegas and threw their first-ever Drive-By party ahead of the Formula 1 racing event in Nevada. The two brands shifted into high gear with a glamorous, star-studded affair celebrating sport and style.F1 weekend is always a thrilling, high-energy moment, and this magazine duo knew how to jump start the festivities. The evening brought together A-list racing fanatics, Hollywood royalty, viral influencers, and beloved athletes for a high-octane soirée at the lavish Italian restaurant Lavo at The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort. Not only was the star wattage off the charts, but so was the style power.Tiffany Haddish brought the sparkle in a sheer sequin skirt and ribbon halter top, while Ali Larter turned heads in a red hot leather gown with lace trim. Sporty-chic sartorial muscles continued to be flexed with Tyler Posey, Paul Wesley, Evan Ross, Haley Kalil, Hannah Godwin, Kayla Nicole, and many more in attendance.Caylee Cowan lit up the black carpet at the People x InStyle event last night, arriving in a shimmering emerald gown that instantly became one of the standout looks of the evening.

