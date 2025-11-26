Creative Specialty Promotions Launches Veteran Give Back Holiday Gift Collection and New Veteran Hiring Resource Guide

Creative Specialty Promotions showcases the Veteran Give Back Holiday Gift Collection and the free Veteran Hiring Resource Guide — purpose-driven tools to recognize team members, support veterans, and strengthen workplace culture. Scan the QR code to Learn & Support!

Launch provides companies a dual opportunity this holiday season: gift with purpose and prepare their 2026 workforce for veteran hiring and military talent.

At a time when belonging & recognition are powerful drivers of engagement & retention, companies have an extraordinary opportunity to honor service while building workplaces where people feel valued.” — Stacey M. Gordon

SADDLE RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Specialty Promotions, Inc. , a veteran-owned branded merchandise agency, today announced the Digital Grand Opening of its new online resource hub, featuring the Veteran Give Back Holiday Gift Collection and the free Veteran & Military Hiring Resource Guide for Corporate Leaders , HR departments, and ERG teams. Designed to support both year-end appreciation and 2026 workforce planning, the launch provides organizations with purpose-driven tools that strengthen employee experience, culture, and connection—inside and outside the workplace.A short overview video of the Veteran Give Back Holiday Gift Collection is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OH6TmPjA5dc "At a time when belonging and recognition are powerful drivers of engagement and retention, companies have an extraordinary opportunity to honor service while building workplaces where people feel valued,” said Stacey M. Gordon, Director of Veteran & Military Programs at Creative Specialty Promotions, Inc. “We created this collection and our hiring guide to help leaders recognize their teams today while preparing for the veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members they will welcome in 2026.”The Veteran Give Back Holiday Gift Collection features curated, customizable corporate gifts—including premium items, social-impact brands, eco-friendly materials, and wellness-forward products—designed to elevate year-end appreciation and deepen employee engagement. Many gifts support Veteran Service Organizations through suppliers' charitable give-back programs, including Shelter to Soldier, Camp Hope, Homes for Our Troops, Folds of Honor, and Wounded Warrior Project. Select gourmet food gifts also support Habitat for Humanity of Wausau, giving companies meaningful ways to align gifting with corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.Each item in the collection can be customized with a company’s logo, allowing organizations to strengthen brand identity while giving with purpose.Complementing the collection, the free Veteran & Military Hiring Resource Guide provides practical tools to help organizations:• Translate military skills into civilian workplace value• Reduce hiring barriers for veterans and military spouses• Strengthen veteran cultural competence across teams• Build inclusive, high-performing workplaces that foster belonging, engagement, and retention“Veteran hiring and military talent engagement often accelerate at the start of each year,” Gordon added. “Our goal is to equip HR leaders and corporate decision-makers now—so they’re ready to build teams where veterans and military spouses know they belong, can thrive, and can bring their best to every mission in the year ahead.”The Digital Grand Opening reflects Creative Specialty Promotions’ commitment to integrating purpose-driven gifting with veteran-inclusive workforce education. By centralizing these resources, the company offers organizations a streamlined way to access premium branded merchandise, gourmet gifts, corporate apparel, awards and recognition programs, and culture-building workplace tools that support both people and performance.About Stacey M. GordonStacey M. Gordon is the Director of Veteran & Military Programs at Creative Specialty Promotions, Inc., a holistic life skills educator, military transition mentor, and author of the Veteran & Military Hiring Resources for Corporate Leaders guide. An award-winning civilian veteran champion featured on the VET S.O.S. and Live & Lead for Impact podcasts, she earned the Best Practice Community Integration Certificate from America’s Warrior Partnership. Stacey is dedicated to helping service members, veterans, and military spouses thrive in their next mission while equipping HR leaders and corporate executives to welcome them home through recognition, meaningful gifting, and workplace well-being education. Learn more at https://veteran-give-back.cspromos.com/ About Creative Specialty Promotions, Inc.Creative Specialty Promotions, Inc. is a veteran-owned full-service branded merchandise agency specializing in Promotional Products, Corporate Apparel, Gourmet Branded Food Gifts, Challenge Coins, and Awards & Recognition Programs. The company delivers customized branded merchandise that supports clients across the full brand and employee journey—from marketing and events to recruiting, onboarding, engagement, retention, recognition, wellness, and gifting initiatives. With access to more than 3,500 trusted suppliers offering over 800,000 products, Creative Specialty Promotions provides purpose-driven merchandise including eco-friendly materials, charitable give-back programs, and premium retail partnerships. Backed by over 30 years of industry expertise and a consultative approach, the company ensures every project aligns with each client’s goals, brand, budget, and culture. Learn more at https://cspromos.com/ Media ContactStacey M. GordonDirector of Veteran & Military ProgramsCreative Specialty Promotions, Inc.stacey@cspromos.com201-447-1444

Veteran Give Back Holiday Gifts & Veteran Hiring Resource Guide | Creative Specialty Promotions Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.