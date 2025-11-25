Tameika L. Chambers-Pope Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Living Truth' Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Tameika L. Chambers-Pope-Best Selling Author

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Living Truth” co-authored by Tameika L. Chambers-Pope, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on November 13th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Living Truth” made an exceptional debut on launch day, securing placement on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists. The book earned spots in both the Marketing and Sales & Selling Best Seller categories, reflecting its powerful impact and strong reader response. In addition, “Living Truth” also charted on five Amazon New Release lists, further highlighting the book’s momentum and the excitement surrounding its debut.

Central to the success of "Living Truth" is Tameika’s chapter, "Say My Name.” Tameika’s shares her journey of reclaiming her identity, redefining traditions, and embracing authenticity in every area of her life. From challenging societal expectations to honoring her truth as a woman, mother, and leader, Tameika’s story is a bold reminder that real freedom begins when we stop shrinking and start living unapologetically as who we are.

Meet Tameika L. Chambers-Pope:

Tameika L. Chambers-Pope is a dynamic personal and professional development executive whose career boldly bridges the worlds of Wall Street finance, K Street government, Broadway theater, and the modern entrepreneurial journey to Silicon Valley’s spirit of innovation. With over two decades of diverse experience, she brings a unique perspective to the art of transformation, resilience, and authentic leadership. Most recently, Tameika co-authored the bestselling book Unstoppable: Stories of Grit, Determination, and Perseverance, earning a 2025 Quill Award and further establishing her as a rising voice in empowerment literature.

As the founder of Cultivate to Great, a coaching and inspirational speaking business, Tameika helps individuals and organizations uncover their authentic path to success by first mastering self-awareness. Through powerful storytelling rooted in her personal journey—from adversity and loss to healing, self-realization, and joy—she lights a path for others to embrace resilience and live boldly. Her talks are known for sparking emotional breakthroughs and lasting mindset shifts, creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all kinds.

Tameika's work has garnered national attention, including features in Essence Magazine, Diversity Woman Magazine, The SheSuite, Women to Watch Media, and Beyond the Book. In fall 2025, she will appear on Breakthrough with Lisa Nichols, sharing her story and insights with a broader audience. With a degree in Mass Media Communications and Journalism, along with certification as a professional life coach, she brings both credibility and relatability to her roles as speaker, author, emcee, panelist, and host.

Deeply committed to social impact, Tameika serves as a board member for the oldest domestic violence shelter in Washington, D.C., advocating for women's safety, voice, and empowerment. She is passionate about helping women and emerging leaders break generational cycles, overcome fear, and create new legacies rooted in confidence and clarity. Her signature approach blends soulful inspiration with actionable strategy—empowering others to not only dream, but to manifest.

A proud native of Annapolis, Maryland, Tameika now resides in the Washington, D.C. suburbs with her two daughters, Chandler and London. She enjoys traveling, laughter-filled family time, and what she lovingly calls “indulgent self-care”—a sacred ritual that energizes her pursuit of purpose, wholeness, and unapologetic joy.

Learn more at: CultivateToGreat.com

To order your copy of “Living Truth” please visit HERE.

