American Expat Launches 30-City Thailand Documentary (Coming March 15, 2026)

Philip Beere︱The Borderless Office ︱30 Thai Cities in 30 Days

30 days. 30 cities. A journey through regional Thailand by motorbike, rail, and air — 30 episodes premiering daily from March 15 through Songkran.

I've lived in Thailand for over 6 years and traveled the country — 30 places in 30 days pushes me to further understand Thailand's regional diversity. '30 in 30' will be my greatest YouTube challenge.” — Philip Beere

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philip Beere , creator of the YouTube channel The Borderless Office , will travel to thirty Thai cities in thirty days for a new documentary series exploring regional Thailand beyond the typical tourist trail.Philip's content exploring expat life in Thailand has accumulated over 15 million views across platforms. His video "Life After 50 in Thailand: 21 Reasons It Beats the U.S." surpassed 1 million YouTube views, while "American Men Living in Pattaya, Thailand" reached 2 million. His recent Instagram documentary on Thai tourism exceeded 5 million views. 30 Thai Cities in 30 Days premieres March 15, 2026, with daily episodes through April 15, concluding during Songkran in Bangkok, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Surat Thani."Some of the most revealing places in Thailand exist far from the crowded centers," Philip said. "Towns along rivers, small inland capitals, border provinces, mountain towns, and quieter islands each show a different piece of what Thailand actually is. You understand the country differently when you move at a slower pace—on a motorbike, in a local train carriage, walking through a morning market. This challenge is about seeing Thailand the way residents see it."The project reflects a broader shift in how Thailand is presenting itself to the world. TAT's 2026 strategy, titled "Value is the New Volume," emphasizes regional balance, local identity, and decentralizing tourism beyond established hubs. The framework promotes Thailand as a place for authentic connection and emotional depth — not just a scenic getaway, but what TAT calls "a sanctuary for healing" and long-term living.Several destinations on Philip's itinerary overlap with TAT's 2026 priorities, including Nakhon Phanom — home to the Fire Boat Festival Thailand is championing globally—and Sukhothai, one of the country's UNESCO Creative Cities.Itinerary:The route spans the North, Northeast, South, and Eastern regions by motorbike, rail, and regional flights. Destinations include Nan, Loei, Trang, Phrae, Lampang, Nakhon Phanom, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Buriram, Ranong, Nong Khai, Sukhothai, Udon Thani, and islands including Koh Lipe, Koh Mook, and Koh Chang.Each stop was chosen not for popularity but for what it reveals about daily life: food rituals, market culture, transport rhythms, and the quiet details that define how people actually live in different parts of the country.Format:Each episode blends observation with practical insight. Along the way, Philip interviews expats who chose lesser-known destinations — retirees who found community in small towns, remote workers drawn to slower rhythms, long-term residents who stayed for reasons they didn't expect. These conversations offer honest perspectives on what it takes to build a life outside the familiar hubs of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.Select episodes will feature cameos from popular Thailand-based YouTubers, adding familiar voices and fresh perspectives as Philip moves through different regions.The final three episodes form a Songkran trilogy:Day 28: Bangkok's major water celebrationDay 29: The Hae Nang Kradan festival in Nakhon Si Thammarat—a 1,300-year-old Hindu ceremony unique to southern Thailand, reached by motorbikeDay 30: Closing episode in Surat Thani, Philip's home base"I've lived in Thailand for over six years and traveled across the country many times," Philip added. "But filming thirty places in thirty days — while moving constantly — pushes me to understand Thailand's regional diversity in a way I haven't before. This is a personal challenge as much as a documentary project."Distribution:YouTube: youtube.com/@PhilipJames360Project Index: theborderlessoffice.com/30-thai-citiesWebsite: theborderlessoffice.comUpdates on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn: @philipjames360Media Availability:Advance screeners, interview availability, and B-roll footage are available upon request.SponsorshipBrands interested in supporting regional storytelling or logistics can review the sponsor brief at:About The Borderless OfficeThe Borderless Office documents expat life, retirement abroad, and regional travel across Southeast Asia. The channel explores what it means to build a life outside conventional borders — through culture, cost of living, and community.Media Contactcontact@theborderlessoffice.com

The American-Built Thai City — Udon Thani

