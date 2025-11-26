Ally Medical ER Wins American Heart Association CPR Lifesaver Award at the Greater Austin Business Awards

Ally Medical Wins Lifesaver Award at Greater Austin Business Awards The Ally Medical team wins the American Heart Association CPR Lifesaver Award The proud and passionate Ally Medical team

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ally Medical Emergency Room, a physician-owned network of freestanding emergency rooms across Texas, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the American Heart Association’s CPR Lifesaver Award at the Austin Chamber’s Greater Austin Business Awards This recognition celebrates Ally Medical ER’s outstanding commitment to community health through its expansive Safety Training program.The CPR Lifesaver Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership in equipping the community with lifesaving skills. Ally Medical ER was selected for its rapid growth and impact in CPR education—providing hundreds of free CPR classes, partnering with local schools, nonprofits, and civic organizations, and certifying more than 10,000 community members per year.“Empowering our neighbors with the ability to save a life is one of the most meaningful ways we can serve our communities,” said Emmanuel Colliot, CEO of Ally Medical ER. “This award is an incredible honor, and it reflects the passion of our instructors and staff who dedicate their time to teaching these critical skills.”Ally Medical ER’s Safety Training program extends across the Greater Austin area and surrounding regions, offering community classes that include basic CPR, AED, and Choking Rescue certification, along with other customized sessions for schools, first responders, youth organizations, and local businesses. The program is part of Ally Medical ER’s ongoing mission to make emergency preparedness accessible, inclusive, and community-driven.“This recognition from the American Heart Association and the Austin Chamber reinforces that small efforts made consistently can have a massive ripple effect,” said Lyndsay Bredahl, Lead Community Outreach Coordinator. “Every person trained represents a potential life saved—and that’s why we’re so committed to expanding this program even further.”The Greater Austin Business Awards is one of the region’s most celebrated business recognitions, highlighting organizations that demonstrate innovation, leadership, community impact, and exceptional service.Ally Medical ER operates nine emergency room facilities across Texas, providing compassionate, patient-centered medical care with little to no wait time, board-certified emergency physicians, and a welcoming, family-friendly environment designed to ease stress on even the hardest days.For more information about Ally Medical ER’s Safety Training program or to sign up for a class, please visit AllyMedical.com/Safety-Trainings/

