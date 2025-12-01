Cavalier Moving Sponsors Holiday Light Fight Contest in Richmond

Our Logo Picture of our truck during the move 2025 Holiday Light Fight

Richmond's trusted moving company teams up with Pretty Properties to spread holiday cheer through a community contest.

"The holidays are all about bringing communities together, and that's something we value deeply at Cavalier Moving.” — Josh Wright

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavalier Moving, Richmond's premier moving and relocation company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of "The Holiday Light Fight," a community contest presented by Pretty Properties in partnership with MBH Settlement Group. The festive competition celebrates the holiday spirit by encouraging Richmond residents to showcase their creative holiday light displays. The Holiday Light Fight invites homeowners throughout the Richmond area to submit photos of their holiday decorations for a chance to win a $250 cash prize and have $250 donated to their charity of choice. Whether displays are big, bright, beautiful, or delightfully tacky, all styles are welcome in this celebration of community and holiday cheer."The holidays are all about bringing communities together, and that's something we value deeply at Cavalier Moving," said Josh Wright, owner of Cavalier Moving. "We help families settle into their homes throughout the year, and there's something special about seeing those same homes light up with holiday spirit. We're thrilled to support Pretty Properties in creating this fun, festive competition that brings our Richmond community together."How The Holiday Light Fight Works:Richmond residents can participate in The Holiday Light Fight by following these simple steps:1. Submit entries NOW through December 1st by scanning the QR code or visiting the contest website to nominate your own home or a neighbor's spectacular display2. Top 10 homes selected on December 2nd - Pretty Properties will choose the most impressive displays from all submissions3. Yard signs with QR codes will be placed at selected homes so neighbors and visitors can easily vote4. Voting runs throughout December on social media and through QR codes at each featured home5. Winner announced January 2nd - The home with the most votes wins the grand prizeThe Grand Prize PackageThe winning home will receive a generous prize package that includes:- $250 cash prize for the homeowner- $250 donation to the winner's charity of choice - spreading holiday generosity beyond the competitionThis dual-prize structure reflects Cavalier Moving's commitment to both celebrating community members and supporting charitable causes that matter to Richmond residents.Supporting Richmond's Holiday TraditionsCavalier Moving's sponsorship of The Holiday Light Fight represents the company's ongoing commitment to enriching the Richmond community beyond professional moving services. The contest encourages neighborhood pride, friendly competition, and, most importantly, brings joy to residents of all ages during the holiday season."Holiday decorations transform neighborhoods into magical places," added Josh Wright. "Families drive around looking at lights, kids get excited, and communities come together. As a company that helps people make Richmond their home, we love supporting traditions that make our city such a wonderful place to live."The contest is open to all Richmond area residents, regardless of whether they've used Cavalier Moving's services. This inclusive approach reflects the company's genuine investment in community wellbeing and holiday celebration.Partnership with Pretty Properties and MBH Settlement GroupThe Holiday Light Fight is presented by Pretty Properties, a Richmond-based real estate company known for creative community engagement, in partnership with MBH Settlement Group. Cavalier Moving joins as the primary sponsor, bringing together local businesses that serve Richmond homeowners throughout different stages of homeownership."Partnering with Pretty Properties and MBH Settlement Group for this contest made perfect sense. We all work with Richmond families and their homes in different ways. Coming together for a festive community event shows what makes Richmond's business community special - we genuinely care about the people we serve and the neighborhoods we work in."About Cavalier MovingCavalier Moving is Richmond, Virginia's trusted moving and relocation company, serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Richmond metropolitan area and beyond. Known as "Richmond's Clean-Cut Movers," the company has built its reputation on professionalism, reliability, and genuine care for customers during one of life's most stressful transitions. Cavalier Moving specializes in local and long-distance moves, packing services, storage solutions, and specialty relocations.Beyond moving services, Cavalier Moving is committed to active community involvement and supporting initiatives that strengthen Richmond neighborhoods and bring residents together.How to Enter The Holiday Light FightRichmond residents interested in participating in The Holiday Light Fight can:- Scan the QR code on promotional materials- Visit Pretty Properties' website for entry details- Submit photos of holiday displays through December 1st- Follow the contest on social media for updates and voting informationFor questions about the contest, contact Pretty Properties at clientcare@prettypropertiesva.com. For information about Cavalier Moving's services or to schedule your next move with Richmond's most trusted moving company, visit www.cavaliermovingva.com or call 804-821-0304.Spread holiday cheer, celebrate Richmond's festive spirit, and help Cavalier Moving and Pretty Properties make this holiday season brighter for our community!

