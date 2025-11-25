CoachBot AI Launches Responsible AI & Coaching Quality Council to Shape the Future of Human-Centered Coaching

The CoachBot Responsible AI & Coaching Quality Council brings together global leaders in coaching, learning & development, and AI to guide ethical innovation in the profession.

CoachBot AI launches AI Quality council to lead responsible innovation and set new standards for responsible AI-powered personal development.

We created this Council to ensure coaching evolves with AI in a way that’s credible, ethical, and guided by the people who know transformation best, real coaches.” — Lewin Keller, Founder of CoachBot AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoachBot AI, a pioneer in the space of conversational AI for learning and development, today announced the formation of the Responsible AI & Coaching Quality Council, a collective of leading experts in learning and development (L&D), dedicated to advancing ethical, coach-informed AI practices.As AI accelerates its role in global L&D, the Council was created to ensure this evolution is grounded in rigorous professional standards and practitioner-led design. While its first priority is to shape CoachBot AI’s growing ecosystem of coaching tools, the Council’s broader mandate is to help define how AI is responsibly deployed across industries and regions, particularly in markets with strict requirements for data protection, transparency, and governance.The Council also aims to raise the bar for high-impact coach-centric AI and contribute practical guidance to the wider coaching and HR community. That includes developing shared frameworks for AI integration, providing actionable insights for training providers and enterprises, and outlining best practices for adopting hybrid, human-AI coaching models that preserve trust while enabling scale.In doing so, the Council sets a benchmark for responsible innovation: one that keeps expertise, not just algorithms, at the center of coaching's future.The Council includes some of the profession’s most respected minds – Master Certified Coaches, academic researchers, authors and leaders in the coaching industry. Founding members include:- David Taylor-Klaus, MCC – Entrepreneur, ICF Mentor Coach, Founding member of the Forbes Coaching Council, Top Coach in America for 2025, Founding Member of the ICF AI Advisory Council- Dr. Anna A. Tavis – Clinical Professor and Chair of the Human Capital Management Department at NYU’s School of Professional Studies, Director of the NYU Coaching Innovation Lab, noted expert in the future of work- Dr. Sheila Boysen-Rotelli, MCC – Coaching professor at Lewis University, BTS Coach, researcher, TEDx Speaker- Roger DeWitt, MCAC / PCC / MAPP – Trainer and Mentor Coach, Pioneer in ADHD coaching, AI Innovator, and Positive Psychology Practitioner- Jule Deges, EIC / MAPPCP – L&D Consultant, Behavioural Scientist (PhD candidate), TEDx Speaker, Organisational Psychologist, AI Developer- Jonathan Reitz, MCC / ACTC – FLUXIFY’s Director of Education and CEO, global leader in talent development, employee selection, and succession planning- Rebecca Rutschmann, PCC / SP – Co-founder of Viva La Coaching Academy, leader of the EMCC Global AI Upskilling Workgroup, Researcher, VP Accreditation of the German EMCC Board, EMCC Global Assessor"Too many AI solutions in coaching are designed without coaches at the table,” said Lewin Keller. “We built this Council to change that and to make sure that what’s scalable is also credible, ethical, and genuinely transformational."CoachBot AI is building the infrastructure for a new era of coaching and personal development, one where AI and human coaches work in partnership and organizations can deliver support at scale without adding complexity or fragmented tools to their tech stack.Its mission is to create a modular, scalable “Growth Operating System™” that empowers organizations to design and deploy personalized coaching and adaptive learning journeys with a focus on compliance, measurable impact, and ethical scaling.As an industry thought leader, Dr. Anna Tavis added, “CoachBot represents exactly the kind of innovation our field needs – a model for governed AI. Its commitment to democratizing access to coaching while maintaining professional standards aligns with the most promising directions in HR and learning research.”About CoachBot AIA Berlin-based company that creates human-centric AI coaching and learning solutions, helping organizations scale without compromising their expert edge. Developed in collaboration with cross-disciplinary experts with decades of experience in professional coaching, global L&D, and responsible AI, its solutions prioritize impact and trust. With its premium AI service, CoachBot builds tailored AI conversational tools for coaching businesses and organizations seeking scalable impact, while prioritizing compliance, data protection, and ethical integrity rooted in European privacy standards. Learn more at coachbot.ai Media Contact: info@coachbot.ai | coachbot.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.