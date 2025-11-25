Immersive Experiential Installation by International Artists Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger at the Morris Museum

Artists and collaborators Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger. Photo by Marcus Romero for the Morris Museum. Perennial Land installation shot. Photo by Marcus Romero for the Morris Museum Perennial Land installation shot. Photo by Marcus Romero for the Morris Museum

Installation Integrates Film, Storytelling, and Sound to Highlight How Human Activity and the Landscape are Interconnected

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perennial Land – The Data Forest is an experiential installation created, filmed, and directed by international artists and collaborators Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger with music by Nana Simopoulos. It opens as the Morris Museum was recently recognized with an award for Innovative Arts Institution by the Morris County Tourism Bureau for its exhibition program. Using visual poetry and cutting-edge technology, this immersive experience encourages visitors to reflect on their role in addressing climate change. The cinematic installation features multiple projections mapped onto three walls in the gallery, surrounding visitors with an array of visuals. Footage of the Frelinghuysen Arboretum, near the Morris Museum, is featured along with a statement that Morris County is restoring wetlands and replanting native species. This helps share the message with a global perspective that Perennial Land has been acclaimed for, as well as bringing the message to a very personal, local level. The exhibition will be on view through April 5, 2026, at the Morris Museum.“We want to challenge the modern habit of thinking of the nature–culture divide, decolonize technology, and emphasize how landscape influences social, political, and psychological ideas of space,” stated the artist Laia Cabrera. “The vulnerability of the environment is directly connected to that of certain communities.”The installation is produced by Laia Cabrera & Co., an award-winning multimedia studio co-founded by filmmaker and video artist Laia Cabrera and visual artist and animator Isabelle Duverger. Based in New York, the studio produces a diverse range of works. Central to Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger’s vision is the seamless integration of visuals, soundscapes, and interactivity, redefining how space and storytelling are experienced while broadening artistic expression. With an original score written by Nana Simopoulos, the leading composer of world fusion music, Perennial Land incorporates details about the local environment and economic systems. It explores the complex relationship between nature, culture, and environmental justice while imagining possible futures.Their work has been commissioned and showcased across Europe, the United States, Asia, and Latin America, revitalizing artistic communication through innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration. Highlighted institutions include the World Resources Institute in Washington, D.C.; the Video Mapping Festival in Lille, France, where it was an award nominee; the United Nations Biodiversity Summit in Cali, Colombia; and TreeHouse NDSM in Amsterdam, Netherlands.Project CreditsConceived, filmed, and directed by Laia Cabrera & Isabelle DuvergerOriginal music by Nana SimopoulosEditing, visual effects, and projection mapping: Laia Cabrera & Isabelle DuvergerAdditional visual effects: Caryn HeilmanAdditional sound mixing: Ander AgudoProduced by Laia Cabrera & Co. @laiacabreracoThis project is made possible by the contribution of Global Commons Alliance Accountability Accelerator –Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, the Program Grant Awards provided by the Jersey City Arts & Culture Trust Fund.About the Morris MuseumThe Morris Museum thrives as the region’s premier engine of curiosity and wonderment. Founded in 1913 and located on 8.5 acres in Morris Township, New Jersey, since the mid-1960s— the museum draws visitors across the region to its dynamic and acclaimed art exhibitions program and performing arts events. Its 45,000+ object collection of art and material culture from around the world joins the art of our time in displays throughout the Museum’s purpose-built spaces and within the historic Twin Oaks mansion, designed by McKim, Mead & White. The Morris Museum, from everywhere, for everyone.

