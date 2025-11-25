RepSpark Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Secure and Trusted Wholesale Operations

RepSpark achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, validating its strong security controls and commitment to protecting wholesale data and operations.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates our ongoing investment in protecting our customers’ data and strengthening our internal processes.” — Meghann Butcher, CEO of RepSpark

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepSpark , a leading B2B wholesale platform powering apparel, footwear, golf, outdoor, surf, and lifestyle brands, today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination, receiving an unqualified opinion from independent auditor Prescient Assurance LLC.This milestone demonstrates RepSpark’s ongoing commitment to protecting the data, operations, and wholesale relationships that brands and retailers trust its platform to manage.The SOC 2 Type 2 examination evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of RepSpark’s security controls over a specified audit period. This inaugural Type 2 examination, covering the period from May 6, 2025, through August 6, 2025, establishes the baseline for our ongoing annual compliance program.The audit confirmed that:-RepSpark’s system description was presented fairly-The controls included in the description were suitably designed-The controls operated effectively throughout the audit period-RepSpark’s service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, considering complementary user entity and subservice organization controlsThe unqualified opinion underscores RepSpark’s maturity in building and maintaining a secure platform that supports high-volume wholesale operations across industries.“Trust is essential to the brands and retailers we serve,” said Meghann Butcher, CEO of RepSpark. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates our ongoing investment in protecting our customers’ data and strengthening our internal processes. This milestone reflects not only the reliability of our platform, but the commitment our entire team brings to security and operational excellence.”Strengthening RepSpark’s Security & Operational PracticesAs part of the SOC 2 Type 2 program, RepSpark implemented and enhanced a range of internal processes, including:-Strengthened operational controls and access management-Increased consistency in system logging, monitoring, and documentation-Expanded vendor oversight and subservice organization evaluations-More transparent internal governance and cross-functional review cadences-Team-wide reinforcement of security responsibilities and trainingThese improvements help ensure RepSpark maintains a strong, reliable foundation for the brands that run their wholesale operations on the platform.A Continued Investment in TrustSOC 2 Type 2 compliance represents the next step in RepSpark’s long-term strategy to deliver a secure, scalable wholesale infrastructure.As RepSpark continues to expand its platform, most notably through the most significant feature release in the company’s history coming in the next quarter, security and data protection will remain top priorities.Accessing the SOC 2 ReportCustomers and qualified prospects may request access to RepSpark’s SOC 2 Type 2 report for procurement, IT, and compliance reviews.Requests may be sent to: security@repspark.comRepSpark’s updated Trust & Security Center is available here. About RepSpark SystemsRepSpark is the leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale commerce. Designed to be personalized, intuitive, and powerfully intelligent, RepSpark’s platform drives brands to connect and collaborate with their buyers to place orders, create digital line sheets, and analyze key data 24/7. RepSpark brands leverage technology to drive sales growth and better serve their retailers. Founded in 2007, RepSpark is headquartered in Anaheim, CA. To join the RepSpark Community, create an account at app.repspark.com, and for more information, visit www.repspark.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.