Investment Real Estate Contract-to-Close Guru Relaunches Startup to Streamline Investor Transactions

Contract-to-close expert relaunches services to help wholesalers, assignments, and novation's close their real estate transactions more efficiently nationally.

With the relaunch, my goal is to create an AI-automated closing experience for investor transactions,” Andrew said. “Investors can outsource their contract-to-close work directly to our team.” — Andrew

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wholesale real estate investors know that completing a real estate transaction from start to finish can be time-consuming and challenging. Home-buying investors go through a battle just to get to the point of securing a contract—only to find that they’re barely 50% of the way to the finish line. Issues can arise such as complex title situations, rogue buyers or sellers, deals falling apart, and more.This is where an investor-focused transaction coordinator can step in—but not just any transaction coordinator. Investors need someone who understands how to navigate complex wholesale deals, including double closings, assignments, and novations.Elite Closing Solutions (ECS) provides rare third-party contract-to-close services specifically for investors. ECS, in partnership with national transaction coordinator Andrew Farnell, has relaunched its investment-friendly contract-to-close service geared toward real estate investment companies. Andrew, a contract-to-close expert who has been involved in 139 transactions in less than two years, is spearheading the service.So why the relaunch?Andrew spent the last year working directly inside an investment real estate company to better fine-tune and optimize the services he is now restarting.“With the relaunch, my ultimate goal is to create an AI-automated closing experience for investor transactions that provides nothing but the facts in real time,” Andrew said. “Investors already have a lot on their plate and can outsource their contract-to-close work directly to our team.”The service is being built specifically for investor-driven transactions and is broken down into clear, customizable transactional segments. Add-on steps can also be incorporated to suit each investor’s unique needs.“Real estate transactions are easy to close once they’re under contract,” Andrew said. “Many transactions that fall apart usually do so because of misinformation, misunderstanding, a change of heart by one of the parties, or undisclosed issues popping up. I help investors by providing information at scale about their contract assets so they can make informed business decisions and get to the closing table.”The service is also beneficial for FSBO (For Sale By Owner) clients or individuals who are not working with a real estate agent. If both parties have agreed to move forward but need a facilitator, either party can pay—or split—the flat fee that is billed at the time of closing and have a transaction coordinator manage the closing process with the title company.“There are many benefits to the services being created for people and businesses in a contract-to-close situation,” Andrew said. “With all the transactions taking place every day across America, adding our service provides an extra layer of closing enhancements to help ensure a successful closing so everyone can walk away a winner. With the constant changes and jurisdictional differences within the industry, the service being built out will continually evolve. One thing is clear: the added contract-to-close support helps investors protect their time, reduce deal fallout, and scale their operations with clarity.”

