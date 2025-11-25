Sport Buff announces CEO transition and new brand: Join In Live

New CEO - Michael Flynn

Sports Business Entrepreneur joins ex-BT Sport MD, Simon Green, in new board.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sport Buff, the interactive fan engagement company, today announced that Michael Flynn will join the business as its Chief Executive Officer, succeeding founder Benn Achilleas, who will step down from his executive role. The Board expressed appreciation for Benn’s vision, leadership, and contribution to the business since its founding. He will continue to support the company as its largest shareholder.As part of this transition, the company will introduce a new brand identity: Join In Live . The refreshed name reflects the company’s mission to deliver cutting-edge interactive technology that brings audiences closer to the action, whether they are watching on broadcast, OTT or in-venue screens.Michael brings more than three decades of experience in sport, media and data-led technology. He previously served as Director of Sponsorship for the Carling Premiership & Carling Reading & Leeds Festivals at Bass, and went on to found dataPOWA, an award-winning AI sports data business acquired by IXUP on the ASX. He has advised rights holders, broadcasters and brands globally on fan engagement, sponsorship and commercial strategy.“We are thrilled to welcome Michael as CEO at this important moment for the company,” said Simon Green, Chairman of Join In Live. “Sport Buff has developed a powerful interactive layer for live sport and entertainment. Michael’s background in sponsorship, data and AI gives him a deep understanding of what rights holders, broadcasters and sponsors need, and he is well placed to lead Join In Live into its next phase of growth.”“I’m excited to join Join In Live and build on the foundations that Benn and the team have created,” said Michael Flynn. “Audiences, particularly younger fans, expect to participate, not just watch. Our focus will be on making it easy for fans to ‘join in’ wherever they are viewing, while creating new value for our partners through attention, data and sponsorship.”About Join In LiveJoin In Live (formerly Sport Buff) provides an interactive layer for live and on-demand video, enabling broadcasters, leagues and platforms to add real-time quizzes, polls, predictions and games on top of their content. It also offers a companion “second-screen” mode so fans can join in live with events they are watching on TV. The company helps partners increase engagement and retention, attract and understand younger audiences, and unlock new sponsorship and data-driven revenue opportunities across broadcast, streaming and in-venue experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.