Ironfleet Appoints Former Gogo & Gulfstream Executive Melissa Hale as Strategic Advisor

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ironfleet, a pioneering AI human intelligence ecosystem built for mission-critical industries, proudly announces the appointment of Melissa L. Hale to its newly formed Advisory Board. Hale brings over two decades of leadership experience in aviation, aerospace, and advanced technical operations—spanning executive roles at West Star Aviation, Gogo Business Aviation, and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation.As Ironfleet continues to scale its AI-integrated infrastructure across aviation and other industrial verticals, Hale’s deep expertise in operational strategy, product development, and technical service transformation will play a key role in guiding the company’s roadmap and customer success strategy.“Melissa brings the perfect mix of technical depth, operational excellence, and visionary leadership,” said Kevin DeCoster, CEO of Ironfleet. “She has scaled complex organizations, launched transformative technologies, and deeply understands the frontline realities of aviation services. Her insight into both MRO operations and customer-centric innovation will help us accelerate adoption and deliver value where it’s needed most.”Hale has served in a wide range of executive roles including Vice President of Technical Services at West Star Aviation, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing at Gogo, and lead Completion & Delivery at Gulfstream. She is a former C-130 pilot and military officer, and holds advanced degrees in Leadership, Organizational Development, and Business Administration.“I’m excited to join Ironfleet at such a pivotal time,” said Melissa Hale. “This team is addressing one of the most urgent challenges in aviation—how to bridge the growing skills gap with intelligent, human-centric AI tools. Ironfleet’s model is pragmatic, powerful, and exactly what the future of mission-critical operations demands.”

