Empowering Recovery: Birmingham’s Commitment to Compassionate Eating Disorder Treatment

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsana Birmingham continues to expand its care model with a focus on trauma-informed, compassion-led treatment for adults struggling with eating disorders. As a Birmingham eating disorder treatment center , the program provides inclusive care designed to meet the medical, psychological, and nutritional needs of each client.Clients at Alsana Birmingham receive support through residential, PHP, and IOP levels of care. Services include 24-hour on-site nursing, regular sessions with primary therapists, psychiatric care, and specialized nutrition counseling. Every care plan is built around evidence-based practices and adapted to reflect each client's lived experience and recovery goals.The care team addresses complex needs like co-occurring mental health conditions, ARFID, diabulimia, and OSFED. Programs are rooted in real clinical structure, not trend-driven ideas or one-size-fits-all solutions. This includes consistent therapeutic environments, trauma-informed practices, and a deliberate approach to continuity across care levels.Clients work with a multidisciplinary team of therapists, dietitians, nurses & medical providers. Two individual therapy sessions each week, five daily group sessions, and direct access to medical staff help create a rhythm of treatment that is supportive without being overwhelming.The program is designed for adults of all genders. Treatment plans are built to respect gender identity, cultural background, family structure, religious belief & past experiences with care.Keesha Amezcua, MA, LMFT, CEDS-C, leads Alsana’s clinical programs nationwide, including eating disorder treatment in Birmingham . With more than two decades of clinical experience, she continues to develop and refine trauma-informed care protocols for clients with complex conditions. She also played a key role in opening Australia’s first residential eating disorder facility.“Alsana Birmingham gives people a place to breathe,” said Jordan Watson, CEO of Alsana. “Recovery here doesn’t rely on shame or pressure. It’s built around structure, stability, and people who understand what it’s like to start over.”The Birmingham eating disorder treatment campus is located at 5101 Cyrus Circle, Birmingham, AL 35242. Call (866) 213-9704 to connect with a care team member or visit www.alsana.com to learn more.

