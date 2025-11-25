Opinion | This ‘sleepy’ [U.S.] Supreme Court case could change Americans’ lives

Chevron U.S.A. v. Plaquemines Parish may look at first glance like a “sleepy” case. The justices will simply decide whether a Louisiana community’s lawsuit against the energy giant should be heard in state or federal court. But this procedural question could affect other lawsuits targeting industries including energy, firearms, beef and more.

