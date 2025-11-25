Guatemalan Man Guilty of Illegal Reentry of a Removed Alien

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Acting United States Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced that JUAN CARLOS LOPEZ-SOSA (“LOPEZ-SOSA”), age 31, plead guilty on November 20, 2025, to illegal reentry of a previously removed alien, in violation of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1326(a).

According to court documents, LOPEZ-SOSA, an illegal alien, was found in St. Tammany Parish on September 11, 2025. He had previously been convicted of violating 8 U.S.C. § 1325, Illegal Entry by Alien on April 6, 2018, in the United States District Court – District of Arizona. LOPEZ-SOSA was thereafter removed to Guatemala on April 20, 2018.

If convicted, LOPEZ-SOSA faces a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to one year of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

LOPEZ-SOSA sentencing is set for January 15, 2026, before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson praised the work of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in investigating this matter. Special Assistant United States Attorney Frederick W. Veters Jr., of the General Crimes Unit oversees the prosecution.