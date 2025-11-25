Eleven Defendants Charged with Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Federal Law Enforcement Officers during Memphis Safe Task Force Operation

Memphis, TN – During the Memphis Safe Task Force (MSTF) operation, the United States Attorney’s Office announces that the following defendants have been charged with violating 18 United States Code Section 111 (18 U.S.C. § 111) which provides, “Whoever forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any person designated as an officer or employee of the United States while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties,” commits an offense. All suspects were charged by federal criminal complaints filed in the United States Magistrate Court in the Western District of Tennessee.

Luis Cordova, 26 - On October 1, 2025, Luis Cordova was pulled over for running a red light. When it was determined that Cordova did not have a valid driver’s license and could not produce documentation that he was in the United States legally, a Deputy U.S. Marshal began to handcuff him when Cordova pulled back and attempted to run away. A criminal complaint for 18 U.S.C. § 111 was filed, and the case has since been indicted on October 30, 2025, for resisting, opposing, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.

- On October 3, 2025, Demarion Burton was pulled over for driving with no headlights. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Officer, sworn in as part of the Memphis Safe Task Force operation, had Burton step out and frisked him, finding suspected drugs on Burton’s person. The trooper began to arrest Burton, but Burton fled. A criminal complaint for 18 U.S.C. § 111 was issued, and the case has since been indicted on October 30, 2025 for resisting, opposing, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer. Montavious Neal, 27 - On October 6, 2025, a Memphis Police Department officer sworn in as a Special Deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) as part of the Memphis Safe Task Force operation saw Montavious Neal driving a car that had window tint below the legal limit of 70%. Neal pulled into a parking lot, then put his car in reverse, hit the accelerator, and struck the police car in the front bumper three separate times. The officer was either still in his car or attempting to get out of his car at the time Neal was striking the vehicle. Two firearms were later found in plain view in the car. Neal was indicted for assault on a federal officer under 18 U.S.C. § 111 and has been detained.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said: "We take all threats against law enforcement very seriously, and we have zero tolerance for any assault on federal officers. There is no constitutional right to resist arrest, and doing so endangers everyone involved. During the MSTF Operation and every day, we urge anyone who encounters a law enforcement officer to comply first, and, if warranted, complain later. We will enforce Attorney General Pam Bondi’s warning: ‘If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you'."

The charges and allegations contained in the criminal complaints are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

