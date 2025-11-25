White Supremacist Sentenced to 8 ½ Years Imprisonment on Firearms, Ammunition, and Drug-Trafficking Charges

MINNEAPOLIS – Andrew David Munsinger, 41, of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, has been sentenced to 104 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release following an April jury trial where he was found guilty of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute 5.5 pounds of marijuana, announced U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.

According to evidence presented at trial, Munsinger was a member of the Aryan Freedom Network, a white supremacist organization. During a year-long investigation by the FBI, evidence gathered included audio- and video-recordings of Munsinger possessing and shooting firearms, purchasing and using ammunition, possessing over 5 pounds of marijuana in heat-sealed bags, discussing his history of marijuana trafficking and his profits, and admitting on more than one occasion that he knew he could not legally possess a firearm.

On February 7, 2024, the FBI executed simultaneous search warrants at Munsinger’s residence, his vehicles, and a farm where he was surveilled on at least two occasions before traveling to a shooting range. Law enforcement seized a total of five firearms, including two unserialized personally made semiautomatic rifles (commonly referred to as ghost guns), two shotguns, a nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol, over 500 rounds and casings of ammunition, a bullet-resistant vest, multiple high-capacity magazines, and a rifle scope. They also seized over five pounds of marijuana in heat-sealed packages, hydroponic marijuana grow equipment, growing marijuana plants, and $24,300 cash. Because Munsinger has prior felony convictions, he is prohibited from legally possessing firearms or ammunition.

Munsinger was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court before United States District Judge John R. Tunheim to 104 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin Bejar and Raphael B. Coburn prosecuted the case.