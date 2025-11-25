Kidnapper Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man was sentenced Monday in a federal court to 48 months in prison for kidnapping.

According to court documents, on Jan. 20, Leland Alexander Drumheller, 20, sent a text message to his ex-girlfriend asking her to return his sweatshirt. The two agreed to meet and did so inside Drumheller’s vehicle in front of the ex-girlfriend’s apartment. During the interaction, Drumheller became enraged and grabbed his ex-girlfriend, preventing her from exiting the vehicle as he drove away toward Chapparal, New Mexico.

At multiple traffic lights, the kidnapping victim tried to escape, but Drumheller prevented her from doing so by grabbing her hair and sweatshirt. At one point, the victim received a phone call from her current boyfriend. When the victim told her boyfriend to “call the cops,” Drumheller grabbed the phone and threw it outside the vehicle as he continued to drive the victim to a desert area in Chaparral.

In Chaparral, Drumheller ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle and demanded she get on her knees. He placed his cell phone to the back of her head, leading the victim to believe the object was a gun. Drumheller told her, “If you play me again, it’ll get worse.” He threatened to shoot her if she followed him and then got back in his vehicle and drove away, leaving the victim alone in the desert.

Drumheller was charged with one count kidnapping and arrested on Feb. 3. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 2. In addition to the four years in prison, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone sentenced Drumheller to five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

The FBI and El Paso Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Valenzuela prosecuted the case.

