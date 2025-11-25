Repeat Sex Offender Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Attempted Online Enticement of a Minor and Child Pornography Crimes

Spokane, Washington – United States Attorney Pete Serrano announced today that Jason Foster Frank, age 54, was sentenced for one count each of Attempted Online Enticement, Possession of Child Pornography, and Commission of a Felony Sex Offense by an Individual Required to Register as a Sex Offender. Frank pleaded guilty to the first two crimes on March 25, 2025, and was convicted after a trial on the third crime. United States District Judge Mary K. Dimke sentenced Frank to 35 years in prison, followed by a life term of supervised release. Judge Dimke also ordered $10,000 in restitution be paid to one of Frank’s victims.



According to court documents, Frank responded to an advertisement posted by undercover law enforcement in June 2023, in which two young girls were stated to be available for sex. Frank expressed sexual interest in the minors during various communications with an undercover officer posing as the mother of the girls. For a week, Frank engaged with undercover officers, arranged to meet for the purpose of sex with the two minor girls. Frank was ultimately arrested after he arrived at a prearranged meeting location in Stevens County.



In Frank’s vehicle, law enforcement agents found two phones. One phone Frank used to communicate with his probation officer; on the other, law enforcement agents observed child pornography images and videos of very young children.



Frank was previously convicted in 2008 in Virginia of two counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Child Between 13 and 15 Years of Age, one count of Attempted Carnal Knowledge of a Child Between 13 and 15 years of age, and three counts of Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children. As a result of these convictions, Frank was required to register as a sex offender under federal and state law.



Mr. Serrano expressed gratitude for the 35-year sentencing, stating, “Today’s sentence of 35 years of a 54-year-old man demonstrates the seriousness of Mr. Frank’s actions. It also shows our office’s efforts to ensure that Mr. Frank will not have a chance harm another child. We’re thankful to our partner agencies for their great investigation and to the Judge for sentencing Mr. Frank in a way that protects the children of our communities.”



“Cases such as this are a perfect example of what cooperation between local, State, and Federal partners can yield,” said Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke. “Coming together as a team, we were able to take a potentially dangerous predator off the streets. The Stevens County Sheriff's Office values the relationship we have with all our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners.”



“Frank’s 35-year sentence ensures he can no longer act upon his disturbing sickness and harm children,” said HSI Seattle acting Special Agent in Charge April Miller. “This case proves our team of law enforcement professionals and partners will relentlessly pursue anyone who targets the innocent.”



This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more

information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.



This case was investigated jointly by Homeland Security Investigations and the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, resulting in charges filed by the Stevens County Prosecutor’s Office as well as federal charges. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ann T. Wick.



2:24-cr-00051-MKD