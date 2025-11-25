St. Louis Felon Sentenced to 71 Months in Prison after Shooting

ST. LOUIS – U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a convicted felon who shot and wounded another man to 71 months in prison.

Lamaar Pearson, 37, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition. He admitted that on March 29, 2024, he shot a man twice during a dispute, injuring the victim in the lower back and hip. After the shooting, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers recovered a firearm magazine that Pearson had hidden and 10 spent cartridge casings.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski prosecuted the case.