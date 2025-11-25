New York Man Sentenced to 10 Years’ Imprisonment on Firearms Offenses

SCRANTON- The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on November 24, 2025, Senior United States District Judge Malachy E, Mannion sentenced Naquan Simmons, age 31, of Bronx, New York, to 120 months’ imprisonment for false statements in the acquisition of firearms.

According to United States Attorney Brian D. Miller, on September 22, 2022, Naquan Simmons travelled to a gun store in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County, with a woman suffering from opioid use disorder. The woman purchased two guns in her name on behalf of Simmons, who was legally prohibited from purchasing firearms. Simmons provided the woman with heroin in exchange for the two firearms. One of the firearms was later located in Bronx, New York. Thereafter, on August 15, 2023, Simmons entered a gun store in Plains Township, Luzerne County, with a man who Simmons was supplying with crack cocaine. The man attempted to purchase the firearm in his name on behalf of Simmons but never received the firearm due to law enforcement intervention. At the time of these offenses, Simmons was on federal supervised release in the Southern District of New York for conspiracy to commit racketeering and use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts prosecuted the case.

# # #