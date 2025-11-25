Food Decisions Research Laboratory to host 11th annual online symposium

Learn about social sustainability and the artificial intelligence labor balance in foodservice at the online symposium on Dec. 11

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Food Decisions Research Laboratory in the Penn State School of Hospitality Management is hosting its 11th annual Online Interdisciplinary Research Symposium. This year’s virtual symposium will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11, via Zoom. This online event is free and open to the public upon registration.The symposium, “Global Perspectives on Foodservice System Decisions: At the Intersection of Sustainability, Technology, and Innovation,” will feature a keynote address from Joe Massaro, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association. It will also feature two roundtable discussions detailing food insecurity and social sustainability, as well as technology and the artificial intelligence labor balance.“This symposium brings together scholars, students and industry leaders to examine the forces reshaping today’s foodservice system,” said Amit Sharma, Edward Friedman and Stuart Mann Professor of Hospitality Management and director of the Food Decisions Research Laboratory. “Our focus on sustainability, technology and the growing role of AI reflects the real decisions communities and businesses face every day. We hope attendees leave with insights that help them think more creatively and act more confidently when navigating these challenges.”During the symposium, international scholars will present on various topics, including how businesses respond to sustainability challenges, consumer attitudes and preferences toward sustainability and technology, and how researchers view food choices and preferences of a wide range of consumers, such as individuals with critical health conditions who rely on special diets.Furthermore, undergraduate students will be awarded micro badges — micro credentials that showcase their research skills in their online profiles. The symposium will also include an update regarding the Free Food Access Map launched by the Food Decisions Research Laboratory.Attending the symposium is free but registration is required. Zoom access links will be sent to those who register.About the School of Hospitality ManagementEstablished in 1937, the Penn State School of Hospitality Management is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected schools of hospitality management. Its top-ranked undergraduate and doctoral programs prepare global leaders with a rigorous, diverse curriculum focused on engaged scholarship, featuring partnerships with Penn State's Hospitality Services, Housing and Food Services, and top global hospitality brands. It is also home to the oldest Penn State alumni program group, the Penn State Hotel and Restaurant Society. New to the school’s portfolio is an innovative and focused Master of Professional Studies in Hospitality Management graduate degree program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.