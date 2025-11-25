Little Sparrows Technologies Awarded Vizient Contract for Infant Care Equipment and Phototherapy

bili-hut™ neonatal phototherapy Little Sparrows Technologies logo feather swaddle™

New Contract Accelerates Expansion, Broadens Access to High-Quality Neonatal Jaundice Care

Our mission has always been to innovate technologies that not only elevate the standard of neonatal care but also address the developmental needs of the newborn...” — Donna J. Brezinski, MD

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Sparrows Technologies, a leading innovator in neonatal care solutions, announced that it has been awarded a supplier contract with Vizient, Inc. in the Infant Care Equipment and Phototherapy category. The agreement enables Vizient members, including hospitals, pediatric facilities, and non-acute healthcare centers across the U.S., access to Little Sparrows’ bili-hut™ phototherapy system and complementary neonatal care products under negotiated terms and conditions.

Little Sparrows’ flagship product, bili-hut™ LED phototherapy, is the first clinically proven, FDA-cleared and CE-marked ultraportable phototherapy system for treatment of neonatal jaundice capable of meeting and exceeding NICU-level efficacy in any care environment, including the home. Designed to reduce costly NICU admissions while supporting family-centered care, bili-hut™ has been shown in a randomized clinical trial to deliver 2–6× faster bilirubin reduction than competing devices through its patented multidirectional light array. Thousands of infants in the US and worldwide have been successfully treated using bili-hut™ in both hospital and home settings.

“Our mission has always been to innovate technologies that not only elevate the standard of neonatal care but also address the developmental needs of the newborn, including proper procedural positioning support, family bonding and successful lactation,” said Donna Brezinski, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Little Sparrows Technologies. “Being awarded a Vizient contract expands our ability to reach hospitals and providers nationwide who share our goal of delivering highly effective, more compassionate, and cost-effective jaundice care.”

Little Sparrows’ neonatal jaundice portfolio also includes the bili-ruler™, a low-cost, colorimetric jaundice screening tool that simplifies screening and early identification of infants at risk, and a growing line of developmental care products including phototherapy-compatible positioning swaddles.

“Contracting with Vizient marks an important milestone for Little Sparrows Technologies,” said Doug Treco, PhD, Chairman of the Board. “It reinforces the clinical and operational value of our products and accelerates our ability to expand access to high-quality neonatal care.”

As the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, Vizient serves more than 65% of the nation’s acute care providers, including 97% of academic medical centers and 35% of the non-acute market. Vizient provides network-powered insights in clinical, operational, and supply chain performance that help healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes and lower costs.

About Little Sparrows Technologies

Little Sparrows Technologies is transforming neonatal care through innovative, accessible solutions that address two urgent areas of need: management of neonatal jaundice and developmental support for premature and sick infants. Its flagship products, bili-hut™ phototherapy system and complementary bili-ruler™ screening tool, are supported by a growing line of consumables and developmental care products.

For more information, visit www.littlesparrowstech.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.