Wings of Gabriel: A Divine New Classical Album from Karen Salicath Jamali

Portrat of Karen Salicath Jamali and cover of the album Wings of Gabriel

Award-winning composer, pianist, and visual artist Karen Salicath Jamali returns with a new spiritual and inspirational classical creation November 21, 2025

Creating this album was like chasing a feather through the morning air. Gabriel’s messages came as sound feelings, frequencies, and visions that became music.”” — Karen Salicath Jamali

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wings of Gabriel , an 11-track piano album born entirely through dreams and guided by the energy ofArchangel Gabriel. Known for her celestial soundscapes and intuitive, dream-received compositions, Karen Salicath Jamali once again invites listeners into a profoundly spiritual experience, one crafted in the delicate hours before dawn when the veil between realms is thinnest.With Wings of Gabriel, Karen Salicath Jamali expands her angelic repertoire into an ethereal musical dialogue with Archangel Gabriel. The album unfolds through three wings, each dedicated to a different facet of the Archangel’s energy:Wing I — Gabriel’s Softness & TendernessGentle, compassionate, and filled with the quiet power of unconditional love.Wing II — Divine Compassion & Inner PeaceWing III — The Mystery Beyond WordsEthereal, expansive, and rooted in the unexplainable magic of Gabriel’s presence.Every piece on the album arrived in Karen Salicath Jamali’s dreams over the past year and was recorded in the early morning on her Golden Age Steinway piano. “Creating this album was like chasing a feather through the morning air,” she shares. “Gabriel’s messages came as sound feelings, frequencies, and visions that became music.” The project was mastered by legendary engineer Maria Triana, who spent two decades at Sony Musicworking with artists including Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Sting, and Whitney Houston, andmany more. When Karen Salicath Jamali plays the piano, the compositions feel intuitively alive, as though the instrument is communicating directly with the listener. Her playing carries a softness that offers emotional clarity, spiritual grounding, and a sense of peaceful awakening. Wings of Gabriel is designed for deep listening: healing, reflection, or quiet companionship. Each track offers a moment of serenity in an overwhelmingly noisy world. In addition to the music, the album cover features one of her own paintings.Artist BioKaren Salicath Jamali is a multi-award-winning composer, pianist, producer, and American visual artist bornin Denmark and based in NYC & Florida. After a life-altering near-death experience in 2012, she begancomposing music through her dreams. Her work channels angelic and healing energy. She has released eightalbums, composed more than 2,500 works, and performed solo at Carnegie Hall eight times. And now, shereaches more than 90,000 followers and 7.5 million streams worldwide.Her visual art career spans three decades and over 180 exhibitions worldwide, including exhibitions in theLouvre Museum in Paris.Looking ahead, she envisions future projects involving choirs and other instruments, but for now,Wings of Gabriel marks a powerful new chapter in her angelic catalogue.Listen to the album "Wings of Gabriel" here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.