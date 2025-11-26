Naples Residents Gain 24/7 Biohazard Cleanup Partner as SERVPRO Expands Critical Health Protection Services

Ready to respond 24/7/365 across Naples, Marco Island, Cape Coral, and surrounding Southwest Florida communities. SERVPRO's locally-based teams bring professional biohazard cleanup services directly to your door with free estimates. SERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island technicians perform professional biohazard remediation with full PPE and specialized equipment. Our certified team handles sensitive cleanup situations with expertise and discretion, protecting Southwest Florida families 24/7 The faces behind the fast response: SERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island's dedicated team of certified technicians, ready to serve Naples, Marco Island, Immokalee, and Cape Coral communities with compassionate, expert biohazard cleanup services.

Local restoration leader adds comprehensive pathogen removal, hoarding cleanup, and assisted-living facility support across Southwest Florida communities

Whether it's a norovirus outbreak affecting residents, a hoarding condition compromising safety, or a pathogen threat, our role is to step in immediately with compassion, expertise, and discretion.” — Josh Marazzito, Co-Owner of SERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When illness outbreaks strike assisted-living facilities or hoarding situations become unmanageable, Southwest Florida families now have an immediate solution. SERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island and SERVPRO of Cape Coral South today announced the expansion of comprehensive biohazard cleanup services, providing licensed and insured emergency response to some of the most sensitive contamination scenarios facing local homeowners, property managers, and senior care facilities.The enhanced service portfolio addresses urgent community needs ranging from stomach-bug contamination in multi-family residences to compassionate hoarding cleanouts and pathogen removal in care facilities throughout Naples, Marco Island, Immokalee, Cape Coral, and surrounding areas.Residents asking how quickly biohazard cleanup can begin after a contamination event can now access SERVPRO's 24/7 emergency response team, with free estimates provided for every situation. For Naples homeowners wondering what qualifications matter most when selecting a biohazard cleanup provider, SERVPRO delivers certified technicians trained in OSHA standards, EPA protocols, and discreet handling of sensitive situations."Our expanded biohazard services reflect a simple truth: vulnerable community members—especially seniors in assisted-living environments—deserve protection when illness outbreaks or contamination events occur," said Josh Marazzito, Co-Owner of SERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island. "These situations can overwhelm families in moments. Whether it's a norovirus outbreak affecting multiple residents, a hoarding condition that compromised safety, or any pathogen threat, our role is to step in immediately with compassion, expertise, and complete discretion. Being a reliable, ready-to-respond partner for community health and safety isn't just our business—it's our responsibility to our neighbors."The biohazard services encompass pathogen and disease cleanup, sewage backup remediation, hoarding and estate cleanouts, crime scene and trauma cleanup, and specialized disinfection protocols for healthcare environments. Each service follows strict regulatory compliance while maintaining the sensitivity these situations demand.For property managers in Collier and Lee counties asking what biohazard response times look like during emergencies, SERVPRO's local teams provide immediate dispatch with technicians arriving equipped for complete containment, removal, and restoration. The company's "restore don't replace" philosophy extends to biohazard work, minimizing property damage while ensuring thorough decontamination.Southwest Florida's unique combination of senior communities, vacation properties, and year-round residences creates specific demands for rapid biohazard response. SERVPRO's expanded services directly address these needs with teams available around the clock across service areas including Bokeelia, Saint James City, Ochopee, and Chokoloskee.About SERVPRO of Naples/Marco IslandSERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island has served Southwest Florida since 2016 as the trusted choice for expert cleanup and restoration throughout Naples, Marco Island, Immokalee, Cape Coral, and surrounding communities.The company provides comprehensive residential and commercial services specializing in storm damage restoration, fire and water damage recovery, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup. Available 24/7 with licensed and insured technicians, SERVPRO manages every phase from detailed damage assessment to complete reconstruction. Free estimates are provided for all services across Collier and Lee counties. Learn more at www.servpro.com/locations/fl/servpro-of-naples-marco-island

