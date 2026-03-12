Northeast Health Services Opens New Clinic in Auburn, MA to Serve Community Needs

Northeast Health Services has opened a new clinic in Auburn, MA, increasing access to quality mental healthcare for the community via in-person and telehealth.

We are so excited to open in Auburn! Our mission is to provide compassionate, accessible care that empowers individuals to achieve mental wellness and lead fulfilling lives.” — Mary Harris, Clinic Director

AUBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services, a leading provider of comprehensive mental health care, is proud to announce the opening of its new mental health clinic in Auburn, Massachusetts . The new facility will significantly increase access to high-quality, evidence-based mental healthcare for individuals and families throughout the community and surrounding region. The clinic is located at 489 Washington Street, Suite 102 Auburn, MA 01501.The Auburn clinic will offer a comprehensive range of services designed to meet diverse community needs, including individual and group therapy, and medication management. By providing both in-person and telehealth options, Northeast Health Services aims to create a welcoming and flexible environment that removes barriers to care.The opening of the Auburn location directly addresses the growing demand for mental health resources in Worcester County.Based on screening data from January 2020 to September 2025 collected by Mental Health America , 27.26% of people in Worcester County report frequent suicidal ideation, 56.1% identify as trauma survivors, and 10.60% scored with severe depression.Northeast Health Services is proud to join the Auburn community and contribute to addressing this need. By improving access to care, the organization aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and support the overall well-being of the community.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (413) 846-1848.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

