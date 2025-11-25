New On-Ramp Opens as Part of I-81 Viaduct Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a new entrance ramp from North Crouse Avenue to Interstate 690 eastbound is now operational and will be ready for traffic later this afternoon, as part of the transformative Interstate 81 Viaduct Project. The on-ramp is the first of several new connections created by the street-level Community Grid that will replace the elevated highway running through downtown Syracuse, with the ultimate goal of connecting divided neighborhoods and relieving traffic congestion in the city. The new access point will enhance safety and improve traffic flow for commuters exiting downtown Syracuse and heading toward the eastern suburbs of Onondaga County.

“The I-81 Viaduct Project is a national model on how infrastructure investments can change people’s lives for the better by bringing people together, generating well-paying jobs and opening the door for new, life-changing opportunities,” Governor Hochul said. “As we move closer to removing the aging viaduct, we are beginning to lay the foundation of connecting neighborhoods cut off by the elevated highway in the heart of downtown Syracuse, in the process creating more livable, more accessible communities for residents across Central New York. This is a once-in-a-lifetime project that will have generational impacts for Central New York, and we are making tremendous progress.”

The North Crouse Avenue on-ramp to I-690 eastbound was built as a part of contract four for the I-81 Viaduct Project, reconstructing Crouse and Irving Avenues, and constructing new on and off ramps to I-690 from Crouse Avenue. The new ramp represents one quarter of a full interchange being constructed along the highway that will provide direct connections to and from University Hill, the largest employment hub in Syracuse. In 2026, construction of the off-ramp from I-690 westbound to Burnet Avenue will begin. Upon completion, it will serve as a key access point for commuters heading to the city’s medical and higher education corridor from the towns of Manlius and DeWitt and Villages of East Syracuse, Minoa, and Fayetteville.

In contract six, the final two ramps making up the full interchange will be constructed. An off-ramp from I-690 eastbound to Irving Avenue and an on-ramp to the highway from Burnet Avenue will increase efficiency and enhance safety for commuters coming from the western and northern suburbs to the hill, reducing backups and bottlenecks in the heart of downtown Syracuse.

With the opening of the North Crouse Ave on-ramp to I-690 Eastbound, the North McBride Street on-ramp will permanently close. Commuters trying to access I-690 eastbound from downtown Syracuse should continue east on Erie Boulevard East, past North McBride Street, to north on North Crouse Avenue, to the on-ramp to I-690 eastbound.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Central New York is primed and ready for dramatic changes and the I-81 Viaduct Project is a foundational component of the future growth of the region. This latest milestone will have a dramatic impact on how people move in and around Syracuse, providing a direct access point to Interstate 690 and laying the building blocks for a full interchange in the future. Brick by brick, this project is coming together, and we’ll continue to work night and day to deliver on Governor Hochul’s promise to transform Central New York through infrastructure investments that connect communities, enhance public safety and provide new opportunities for thousands of residents and visitors.”

Additional work being completed under contract four includes modifying South Crouse Avenue to accommodate a total of three lanes, with two lanes headed northbound and one lane headed southbound. Additionally, Irving Avenue will be reconstructed to accommodate traffic headed to University Hill. Irving Avenue currently ends at East Fayette Street, but as part of contract four, the street will be extended to Erie Boulevard East. Irving Avenue will also be modified, with two lanes headed southbound, and one lane headed northbound.

Additional contract four components include:

The realignment of I-690 as a result of the new interchange at Crouse Avenue and the future interchange at Irving Avenue.

Replacement of two bridges along I-690 over Lodi Street and Crouse Avenue to align with the Interstate.

Reconstruction and resurfacing of seven additional city streets to accommodate changes from contract 4, including portions of Erie Boulevard, Burnet and Walnut Avenues, East Fayette, Canal, Lodi, and East Water Streets.

Enhanced safety, mobility, and access of the corridor for all ages and abilities by constructing ADA accessible pedestrian and cyclist amenities, including designated bike lanes, shared use paths, new sidewalks, and crosswalks with pedestrian poles.

Improved safety and traffic flow at intersections, with new traffic video detection signals on mast arm poles to prevent vehicles from running red lights.

Access to on-street parking along the newly extended Irving Avenue.

The installation of noise barriers along I-690 in eight locations adjacent to the Crouse Avenue, Teall Avenue and Midler Avenue intersections.

The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that promote equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The $34.3 billion NYSDOT Capital Plan adopted in 2022 helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the State. The project is funded with a mix of federal and State resources.

Find more information on the I-81 Viaduct Project, including contracts one through five.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “With the opening of the new ramp on North Crouse Avenue, we are closer than ever to tearing down the I-81 viaduct and realizing the dream of a reconnected Syracuse with green space and modern transportation for all. When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I did so with projects like Syracuse’s I-81 transformation as my north star. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul and Mayor Walsh’s partnership in putting this federal funding to good use, building the better, brighter, safer, and more connected future that Syracuse deserves.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This is another critical step for the transformative I-81 Project, which will reconnect Syracuse and create good-paying jobs for New Yorkers. I am proud to have delivered the federal dollars to make this investment possible, and I will keep fighting to deliver real results for the people of Syracuse and invest in infrastructure that connects our communities and that New Yorkers can rely on.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “Every milestone brings us one step closer to the promise of the Community Grid and the reuniting of neighborhoods in the heart of Syracuse. The opening of this new on-ramp is real, tangible progress toward a safer, stronger, better-connected city. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to Central New York and for driving this transformational project forward.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “The opening of this ramp marks another milestone in the 81 project that will transform our roadway system in Central New York. This project is essential for improving convenience, strengthening our economy, and providing quick access to key destinations across the region. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her leadership and to NYSDOT for keeping the project on track.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “I’m pleased to see the new North Crouse on-ramp opened. This is an important milestone in the completion of the I-81 reconstruction.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.