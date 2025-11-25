KEO World and Golden Eagles Join Forces to Trade Corridors and Drive Economic Growth Across Brazil and Emerging Markets

Keo World

By integrating KEO World’s fintech platform into Golden Eagles’ global commercial ecosystem, the alliance will deliver real-time access to working capital.

Together, we are not just supporting trade—we are unlocking long-term development, enabling new opportunities for sustained economic expansion across regions that are ready to accelerate.” — Alessandro Ciacchini, Co founder KEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move poised to reshape global trade dynamics, KEO World and Golden Eagles have entered into a high-impact alliance designed to accelerate international commerce and unlock new liquidity channels across Brazil, Latin America, the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates and other rapidly expanding emerging markets. The announcement was made in the framework of “The Exclusive Partnership Dinner”, held on November 21 at the iconic Palazzo Versace Dubai—an event hosted by Golden Eagles and DATS Group that brought together industry leaders, strategic partners and global innovators to discuss the future of international trade and collaboration. The partnership unites KEO’s fully digital credit, payments and supply-chain financing platform with Golden Eagles’ extensive multinational network, which includes more than 600 commodity producers across South America, over 2,000 companies represented in the U.S. and Mexico, 35 companies in Europe, and equity participation in 20 global businesses spanning gold, oil, food production, logistics, international trade and technology.By integrating KEO World’s fintech platform into Golden Eagles’ global commercial ecosystem, the alliance will deliver real-time access to working capital, greater financial predictability and a more agile cross-border operational environment for thousands of companies. Speaking during the event, Jorge Fablena de Souza, CEO and co-founder of Golden Eagles, emphasized the philosophy that drives the group: “We have not come from capital—we have come from the minds. And what kind of minds? Brilliant minds. Rare minds that create advantage before others can perceive it. Minds that do not wait for opportunities because they know how to create them. Minds that cannot be copied.”During the same forum, Alessandro Ciacchini, co-founder of KEO World, reinforced the transformative nature of the alliance, echoing his initial message: “Together, we are not just supporting trade—we are unlocking long-term development, enabling new opportunities and building the foundation for sustained economic expansion across regions that are ready to accelerate.”About KEO WorldKEO World is a global fintech platform offering digital working capital, supply-chain financing and technology-driven payment solutions that help businesses grow, improve liquidity and expand internationally with transparency and efficiency. 🌐 www.keoworld.com About Golden EaglesGolden Eagles is a diversified global investment and trading group with active operations across Brazil, Latin America, the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East and emerging markets, collaborating with more than 2,000 international partners. 🌐 www.goldeneagles-uea.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.