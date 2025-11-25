KEO World and Golden Eagles Join Forces to Trade Corridors and Drive Economic Growth Across Brazil and Emerging Markets
By integrating KEO World’s fintech platform into Golden Eagles’ global commercial ecosystem, the alliance will deliver real-time access to working capital.
And what kind of minds? Brilliant minds. Rare minds that create advantage before others can perceive it. Minds that do not wait for opportunities because they know how to create them. Minds that cannot be copied."
During the same forum, Alessandro Ciacchini, co-founder of KEO World, reinforced the transformative nature of the alliance, echoing his initial message: “Together, we are not just supporting trade—we are unlocking long-term development, enabling new opportunities and building the foundation for sustained economic expansion across regions that are ready to accelerate.”
About KEO World
KEO World is a global fintech platform offering digital working capital, supply-chain financing and technology-driven payment solutions that help businesses grow, improve liquidity and expand internationally with transparency and efficiency. 🌐 www.keoworld.com
About Golden Eagles
Golden Eagles is a diversified global investment and trading group with active operations across Brazil, Latin America, the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East and emerging markets, collaborating with more than 2,000 international partners. 🌐 www.goldeneagles-uea.com
